A list of seven events in Bengaluru you didn’t know you needed to attend this week

Written and directed by Ronak Sharma, Orange Candy is a light-hearted comedy wrapped in the forgotten wisdom of childhood. The play centres on a 38-year-old woman, who begins to question herself after she has a conversation with a five-yearold boy. ₹300. June 1, 7 pm. At Vyoma Art Space and Studio Theatre, JP Nagar.
Featuring prominent names like Grammy Award winner and padma bhushan mohan veena player Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, this Indian music and Rajasthani folk music concert titled Tarangini is raising funds for cancer survivors. The event by Mitra CanCare also features renownwed musicians like Salil Bhatt, Himanshu Mahant, Kutla Khan and ustad Anwar Khan Manganiyar. ₹550. June 1, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall.
Ungrateful by Vineeth Sreenivasan is his sharpest, most personal stand-up show yet. From Indian parenting to everyday rage and therapy-worthy struggles, it’s a show that hits home. ₹499. June 1. At The Underground Comedy Club, Kormangala.
Prabodhan — An Awakening, is a Bharathanatyam solo performance by Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya that begins with Ravana, a fierce devotee of Siva. The show also promises two more presentations, Ganga (an awakening and need for care) and Alarippu. Free entry. June 4, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Actor, writer, YouTuber and host Rahul Dua came to limelight with hit Amazon Prime Video’s show Comicstaan. The stand-up comedian is now all set to bring his debut comedy special, Allow Me to the city — which he has written all by himself. ₹942. May 30, 8 pm. At MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.
Aanchal Shrivastava is a popular singer, composer, and songwriter and a two-time TEDx speaker. Catch her live this weekend as the artiste makes a stop in the city for her tour Yatra with Aanchal Royally, that blends storytelling with qawwali and folk music. ₹1,000. June 1, 6 pm. At Sabha Blr, Shivaji Nagar.
Pranav Sharma, the young and viral comedian, returns to the city with another show of his recent piece PS - I Love You. Known for his wit, relatable tales like the consequences of having missed calls from your mom and observational comedy, he dives into everyday life, relationships and Indian culture. ₹399. May 30, 5 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Indiranagar.