Here are six fun and enriching cultural events you shouldn't miss in Bengaluru

From Carnatic legends to tech roasts, Bengaluru's November line-up hits every note music, theatre, dance and a dose of satire. Whether you're drawn to rhythms of kathak or a laugh-out-loud Tech Roast, there's a seat waiting for you.
Socially Inept, a comedy troupe of former software engineers and AI enthusiasts’ latest set, Tech Roast Show is currently on its India tour and the next stop is Bengaluru. The comedians mock corporate culture, absurd AI trends and the life of a tech professional in a viral, AI-enhanced world. ₹1,099 onwards. November 13, 8 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road.
Paras Verma Collective by Paras Verma, disciple of Kalashram, where he trained under the legendary Birju Maharaj, presents Eras of Kathak, a production showcasing historical development of kathak. Journey along as the dance form depicts tales of how it moved from the temples to the royal courts of emperors and Nawabs to the modern era. ₹250. November 9, 6.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala.
Playback singer, record producer and music composer, Ram Miriyala, is set to take to the stage this weekend at Sunburn Union. Known for redefining Telugu independent music with his fusion of folk, rock and contemporary sounds, the event promises tracks like Chitti and Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe. ₹499. November 9, 8 pm. At Koramangala.
Experience Suran Me Ras Tum Ho, a hindustani concert by Suresh Bapat, Noopur Gadgil, Anuja Zokarkar, Kedar Kelkar and Satish Vyas. The performance is a part of the Sri KK Murthy Memorial Music Festival – 2025, a five-day celebration of classical Indian music happening at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. ₹150. November 8, 6 pm. At Vyalikaval.
Philosophical Archives brings Bacchon Ki Kahani Sirf Badon Ke Liye, a play for adults about two lonely children in a small town who escape their lives through movies and myths. Written and performed by Kshitij Sharma, the plot reveals how those two kids confront reality when they encounter something too complex and disturbing. ₹400. November 9, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
