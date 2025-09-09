Bengaluru welcomes the 3rd annual Australian Macadamia Festival

The 3rd annual Australian Macadamia Festival is a culinary event taking place in Bengaluru, India, from September 9 to September 16, 2025. It is supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and is organized by the Australian Macadamia Society (AMS). The festival aims to promote Australian macadamia nuts in the Indian market. The first two editions were held in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. The choice of Bengaluru for the third edition is due to the city's dynamic culinary scene and its reputation as a trendsetter.
The week-long festival will showcase the versatility of macadamias through various events and collaborations with local restaurants, patisseries, cafes and bars. Some of the planned activities include Bengaluru's well-known culinary establishments, such as Toit, Ganache - The Ritz-Carlton, Lavonne, Lick, Kopitiam La, Lumara, Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra, Olive Beach, Crackle Kitchen, Monkey Bar, Street Storyss, Soka, Jamming Goat 3.0, Shiro, Juny’s Bakehouse, The Kind Roastery & Brew Room, Mäki Pâtisserie, Nenapu, Black Bazza Coffee Co. and Kalpaney, will create exclusive dishes and drinks featuring macadamias.
Look for macadamias in pasta, salads and as a crust for meat or fish. Some restaurants will be incorporating them into fine-dining menus, while others will feature them in more casual plates. Given the nut's creamy and buttery texture, it's a natural fit for desserts. Anticipate a variety of macadamia-infused treats like cakes, tarts, gelatos and even macadamia nut rocky road.
What to expect?
Bars and cafes will be serving exclusive macadamia-based cocktails, coffees, and even beers, demonstrating the nut's ability to complement a range of drink profiles. The festival will likely highlight the sustainable growing practices of the over 700 Australian growers. Macadamias are native to Australia and are the only Australian food crop traded internationally, giving them a special cultural story to share.
Chef Ajay Chopra will host a masterclass at Plaka on September 12, teaching attendees how to create dishes with macadamias. Black Bazza Coffee Co. will host a unique session on September 13, blending the flavors of coffee and macadamias. On September 14, Ishrat Kaur will lead a workshop at Soka Cocktail Bar, demonstrating how to infuse macadamias into craft cocktails.