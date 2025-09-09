Bengaluru welcomes the 3rd annual Australian Macadamia Festival

The week-long festival will showcase the versatility of macadamias through various events and collaborations with local restaurants, patisseries, cafes and bars. Some of the planned activities include Bengaluru's well-known culinary establishments, such as Toit, Ganache - The Ritz-Carlton, Lavonne, Lick, Kopitiam La, Lumara, Plaka by Chef Ajay Chopra, Olive Beach, Crackle Kitchen, Monkey Bar, Street Storyss, Soka, Jamming Goat 3.0, Shiro, Juny’s Bakehouse, The Kind Roastery & Brew Room, Mäki Pâtisserie, Nenapu, Black Bazza Coffee Co. and Kalpaney, will create exclusive dishes and drinks featuring macadamias.

Look for macadamias in pasta, salads and as a crust for meat or fish. Some restaurants will be incorporating them into fine-dining menus, while others will feature them in more casual plates. Given the nut's creamy and buttery texture, it's a natural fit for desserts. Anticipate a variety of macadamia-infused treats like cakes, tarts, gelatos and even macadamia nut rocky road.