Seven cultural events to explore in Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is brimming with performances and showcases that span the traditional and the contemporary. This week, immerse yourself in the stirring sounds of qawwali, dive into introspective theatre, witness dance that blends mythology with modernity and explore the intricacies of craft rooted in heritage. Whether you’re in the mood for music, movement or satire, these seven cultural events across the city promise meaningful experiences.
Qawwali quotient
Indulge in a soulful evening with Rehmat-e-Nusrat, an ensemble led by vocalist and harmonium virtuoso Sarvjeet Tamta as they bring a fresh and soulful perspective to the timeless tradition of qawwali music. Blending original compositions, traditional qawwalis, sufiyana kalaams by great poets and Kabir bhajans, they honour qawwali’s spiritual legacy while infusing it with contemporary vibrance. INR 2,000 onwards. September 19 & 20, 7 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Comic crisis
Experience the funniest midlife crisis you will ever witness as Rohan Joshi comes to Bengaluru with his special Getting There. Self-proclaimed lazy stay-at-home expert, Rohan, takes you on a hilarious ride, embracing the joys of middle age and tracing his gradual transformation into the pinnacle of human evolution: the Indian uncle. INR 999 onwards. September 20, 4 & 7 pm. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road.
Kinhali kreations
The Crafts Council of Karnataka presents Kinhal Kale, showcasing about 50 products by 18 craftsmen as a culmination of a two-month-long intensive Design Development Workshop conducted by a senior designer, Sri Somasekhar and master craftsman, Shri Ekappa. Entry free. September 24, 11 am. At Sabha, Kamraj Road.
Greedy games
Jaanch Padtal, directed by Priyanshu Kumar, is a satirical comedy situated in a corrupt small town bureaucracy. News of an undercover government inspector’s visit throws the town into a frenzy, exposing the hypocrisy, insecurity and rot within the system. INR 400. September 21, 3.30 & 7.30 pm onwards. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Dance divine
Explore the transcendental journey into the soul of Indian classical tradition as Medai & Natanam Institute of Dance present Shankara Bhagavatpada Shivoham Shivoham, a bharatanatyam presentation choreographed and directed by Acharya Raksha Karthik. Inspired by the philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya, it explores the profound spiritual essence of the Shivolam Shivolam. INR 350 onwards. September 20, 5 pm. At Medai –The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala.
Step stories
This upcoming solo dance theatre performance, 8, reimagines eight classical heroines as contemporary women, each wrestling with emotions like love, rage, longing and joy in their own way. Accompanied by an original music score by award-winning musicians, this electrifying performance blends hip hop theatre with baithak abhinaya. Entry free. September 23, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Reading realm
Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru brings The Big Bangalore Book Fest — a vibrant literary celebration featuring over 10,000 books, engaging author talks, signings, a dedicated Manga Zone and a fun-filled kids’ area. A haven for readers, writers and families to explore stories, imagination and creative expression. Entry free. On till September 28. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Written by: Prishita Tahilramani
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress