IICF 2026 returns to Bengaluru as India’s coffee culture comes of age

In Bengaluru, coffee is a daily ritual that moves from frothy filter coffee at neighbourhood darshinis to slow pours and single origins across the city’s cafés. That growing appetite for good coffee sets the mood for the sixth edition of the India International Coffee Festival which returns to the city this week.
Speaking to Indulge, Hamsini Appadurai, president of the Specialty Coffee Association of India and organiser of the festival, talks about how the festival has evolved. “Over the years, I have seen coffee in India move steadily from a commodity to a culture. Since last year’s edition, the mission of the India International Coffee Festival has become more defined and more purposeful. Globally, coffee consumption continues to grow and India is now participating in that growth with greater confidence and maturity.”
At the heart of the festival is a coming together of the entire coffee ecosystem. “IICF exists to strengthen the entire coffee value chain by bringing all stakeholders onto one platform: farmers, roasters, exporters, equipment manufacturers, solution providers and café brands. Specialty coffee does not grow in silos. It grows when quality, knowledge and market access move together.”
That clarity runs through this year’s edition. “What has changed most visibly is scale and seriousness. Participation has increased significantly, business conversations are deeper and the younger generation is driving new consumption habits with a clear focus on quality and experience.”
The festival follows coffee from farm to cup. “The farm-to-cup journey sits at the core of the India International Coffee Festival. The festival is designed to make this journey visible, tangible and accessible to everyone who attends.” She adds, “a key highlight is the Brew Bar at IICF 2026. This is a focused platform that brings coffee growers, roasters, farmer producer organisations and serious homebrewers face-to-face with consumers.”
Learning is central to the festival experience. “Our workshops and cupping sessions are designed to highlight what makes Indian coffees distinct while placing them in a global context.” Appadurai notes that “cupping and guided tastings play a central role.”
Alongside coffee, the festival also promises a high-energy drum jam by Roberto Narain on February 14 and live music by Sheridan Brass of Mudroads and Mysore Xpress later that evening. “After the festival, we hope visitors carry a deeper appreciation for coffee, from how it’s grown to how it’s brewed to how it can be enjoyed.” Visitors can spend time with fellow brewers and roasters, listen to stories around coffee habits and understand the future of Indian coffee.
INR 499 onwards. February 12 to 14, 10 am onwards. At Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal.
Written by: Anoushka Kundu
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress