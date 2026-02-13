IICF 2026 returns to Bengaluru as India’s coffee culture comes of age

In Bengaluru, coffee is a daily ritual that moves from frothy filter coffee at neighbourhood darshinis to slow pours and single origins across the city’s cafés. That growing appetite for good coffee sets the mood for the sixth edition of the India International Coffee Festival which returns to the city this week.

From farm to cup, IICF 2026 turns coffee into a shared learning experience

Speaking to Indulge, Hamsini Appadurai, president of the Specialty Coffee Association of India and organiser of the festival, talks about how the festival has evolved. “Over the years, I have seen coffee in India move steadily from a commodity to a culture. Since last year’s edition, the mission of the India International Coffee Festival has become more defined and more purposeful. Globally, coffee consumption continues to grow and India is now participating in that growth with greater confidence and maturity.”

At the heart of the festival is a coming together of the entire coffee ecosystem. “IICF exists to strengthen the entire coffee value chain by bringing all stakeholders onto one platform: farmers, roasters, exporters, equipment manufacturers, solution providers and café brands. Specialty coffee does not grow in silos. It grows when quality, knowledge and market access move together.”

That clarity runs through this year’s edition. “What has changed most visibly is scale and seriousness. Participation has increased significantly, business conversations are deeper and the younger generation is driving new consumption habits with a clear focus on quality and experience.”