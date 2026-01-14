Karigar Bazaar brings its second edition to Bengaluru with over 200 artisans

This edition features over 200 handpicked artisans from across India, including National Award winners, master craftspersons and celebrated women artisans. From heritage handlooms and folk art to jewellery, home décor and sustainable crafts, each stall represents generations of skill, tradition and regional identity.

Visitors will explore a curated spectrum of Indian craftsmanship including textiles and weaves from jamdani, ikat, ajrakh, chanderi, maheshwari, bhagalpuri tussar, kotpad, bandhani, bagru, dabu and shibori. Embroidery and surface arts are phulkari, chikankari, kantha, zardozi, ari, sindhi embroidery and eco-print techniques.