Karigar Bazaar brings its second edition to Bengaluru with over 200 artisans

Karigar Bazaar makes a much-anticipated return to Bengaluru with its Second Edition, promising a richer, larger and more immersive celebration of India’s craft, culture, and community. Scheduled from January 17 to 26 at the majestic Jayamahal Palace Hotel, the event brings together master artisans, cultural performances, experiential workshops and regional cuisines under one heritage destination.
This edition features over 200 handpicked artisans from across India, including National Award winners, master craftspersons and celebrated women artisans. From heritage handlooms and folk art to jewellery, home décor and sustainable crafts, each stall represents generations of skill, tradition and regional identity.
Visitors will explore a curated spectrum of Indian craftsmanship including textiles and weaves from jamdani, ikat, ajrakh, chanderi, maheshwari, bhagalpuri tussar, kotpad, bandhani, bagru, dabu and shibori. Embroidery and surface arts are phulkari, chikankari, kantha, zardozi, ari, sindhi embroidery and eco-print techniques.
Folk and tribal arts such as gond, bhil, madhubani, worli, pattachitra, kalighat, pichwai, kavad, mandana and miniatures. Shop for sustainable contemporary crafts like sabai grass, banana fibre, moonj, felt, papier-mâché, recycled textiles and handmade paper. There is jewellery and accessories too and across silver, meenakari, kundan, tribal jewellery, Afghani styles, lac bangles, belts and juttis.
From the Home & Lifestyle section, check out brassware, carved wood, ceramics, toys, lamps, incense, neem-wood products, teas and stone art. Artisan foods inlclude traditional laddus, pickles, namkeen, churan, herbal infusions and regional delicacies.
Karigar Bazaar also hosts a curated series of cultural evenings celebrating India’s performing arts. Chhau Dance performed by the renowned Ustad Bhavani Group; a soulful evening of Sufi poetry and music exploring themes of love, devotion and spiritual unity; Rajasthani folk kalakaars performing popular compositions including Chaudhary; and Qawwali performance.
Do not forget to explore the food court as well which brings together authentic flavours from across the country. Think Purani Dilli chaat, tandoori naans, parathas, hearty Punjabi fare, traditional Rajasthani thalis, comfort classics from South India, Belgian waffles, bhel puri, ram laddus, soda counter, chai ki tapri and fusion café offerings.