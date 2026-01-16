Eight cultural events to catch in Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with performances and experiences that cater to every kind of art lover. From theatre that reflects on friendship and time, and live music shows that promise scale and energy, to classical dance debuts, spiritual storytelling and family-friendly productions, the city offers something special almost every evening. Art enthusiasts can also look forward to immersive exhibitions and community-led festivals that celebrate creativity in all its forms. Here are seven upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru that deserve a spot on your calendar.