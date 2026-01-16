Eight cultural events to catch in Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with performances and experiences that cater to every kind of art lover. From theatre that reflects on friendship and time, and live music shows that promise scale and energy, to classical dance debuts, spiritual storytelling and family-friendly productions, the city offers something special almost every evening. Art enthusiasts can also look forward to immersive exhibitions and community-led festivals that celebrate creativity in all its forms. Here are seven upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru that deserve a spot on your calendar.
Divine debut
Natyanjali School of Dance presents Ranga Sammilana, the bharatanatyam arangetram of Sonika Satish — a promising disciple of guru acharya Ashok Kumar. Marking a significant artistic milestone, the recital reflects years of disciplined training, enriched by accomplished musicians and distinguished guests, celebrating tradition, grace and the emergence of a new classical voice. Entry free. January 17, 5 pm. At Dr D Premachandra Sagar Auditorium and Centre for Performing Arts, Kumaraswamy Layout.
Shared spotlight
Purane Chawal, by Sumeet Vyas, is a tragicomic narrative about two aging stage collaborators who, after a long and celebrated career, have grown apart but are reunited for one final performance. As they come together to reprise their iconic comedy act after twelve years, the play thoughtfully explores themes of friendship, ego, artistic brilliance and the quiet passage of time. INR 750. January 17, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Stage storm
With a tour that redefines live music — bigger sound, sharper grooves and an incredible set list full of memorable moments and famous hits — Sunidhi Chauhan returns with a bolder and louder sound this weekend. Expect some of the crowd favourites like Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari, Desi Girl, The Disco Song and many more. INR 4,500 onwards. January 17, 7 pm. At Terraform Arena, Yelahanka.
Mystic melodies
Jo Dooba So Paar, by Ameer Khusro, sheds light on his close relationship with his guru, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliyaa and the emergence of qawwali through their spiritual journey. The program, which combines live qawwali performances with a daastaan, provides a profound understanding of Sufism and its ageless message of love and harmony. Experience a profound spiritual event and a timeless experience. INR 1,000 onwards. January 18, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Fantastic folklore
The Gabbu Kathe is a playful, satirical dance-drama crafted for young audiences, where an ingenious ragpicker girl encounters Gabbu, a garbage king born of human neglect. Blending kathak, contemporary movement, mime, humour and multimedia — the work transforms waste and imagination into a vibrant space. Entry free. January 20, 7.30 pm. At Sabha, Shivaji Nagar.
Primal power
Legendary rock band Linkin Park is all set to perform for the first time in Bengaluru with a special standalone show as part of their explosive From Zero World Tour. The band will present an intimate yet high-voltage live experience full of raw passion, intensity and distinctive Linkin Park energy as they celebrate their chart-topping album From Zero by fusing legendary songs that defined a generation with powerful new tracks. INR 14,000 onwards. January 23, 5 pm. At Brigade Innovation Gardens, Munddenahalli.
Art alive
The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) presents Art is Life, its vibrant annual arts festival. Indulge in an event featuring exhibitions, workshops, film screenings and talks celebrating South Asian art and culture. Experience an immersive cultural ambiance that brings together art, music and community. Entry free. January 17 & 18, 10 am to 6.30 pm. At Kasturba Road.
Elevated expressions
Elevation is a striking French contemporary dance double-bill presented by the French Institute in India in collaboration with the Alliance Française Network in India. Featuring works by Yoann Bourgeois Art Company and Compagnie ISI and performed by Yoann Bourgeois and Lucas Struna, this marks the first India tour for both companies, continuing the French Embassy’s commitment to bringing leading French performing artists to Indian audiences. Entry free. January 17 & 18, 4.45 pm. At Freedom Park, Seshadri Road.
