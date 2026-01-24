Here are nine upcoming cultural events in Bengaluru to look forward to this weekend

Bengaluru continues to be a vibrant meeting point for tradition, innovation and artistic expression. This week’s cultural line-up brings together dance, theatre, music and visual art across venues in the city. From genre-bending performances and powerful retellings of epics to intimate concerts and community-led gatherings, these nine events offer something for every kind of culture lover.
Her histories
A group exhibition bringing together emerging and established women artists, Her Story presents works across diverse mediums and practices, shaped by personal and collective experiences. Featuring 19 artists, the show highlights distinct artistic voices and perspectives. Entry free. January 23 to February 21. At Kynkyny Art Gallery, Infantry Road.
Radical ragas
The Aditya Prakash Ensemble brings a fluid, genre-blurring soundscape that moves between carnatic raga, jazz and folk. Featuring violin, navtar, percussion and baritone guitar, each performance offers an exciting exploratory listening experience. INR 750 onwards. January 23 & 24, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Mudra moments
Bharatanatyam artiste Sahana Sridhar leads Anunaada Murali Rasa, a meditative evening tracing memory and longing through poetry, movement and music. With vocals, mridangam, nattuvangam and flute, the performance revisits Krishna as an intimate, lived presence. Entry free. January 27, 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Piety games
Girish Karnad’s Bali: The Sacrifice stages a moral conflict between faith, power and personal belief, as a king is torn between his Jain queen’s principles and his mother’s ritual convictions. Directed by Arundhati Raja, the drama probes duty and desire. INR 400. January 29, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Sacred Sita
Presented by Poornaprajna Sports and Cultural Association as part of Aarohana 2026, Abha is a bharatanatyam retelling of the Ramayana through Sita’s gaze. Inspired by Devdutt Pattanaik’s Sita, the production follows the traditional margam format to trace her choices and silences within the epic. INR 499 onwards. January 26, 6.30 pm. At Meenakshi Rangamancha, Kanakapura Main Road.
Tunes reimagined
Raags, Rave & Rasam brings Sahana Naresh’s indie pop sound with Indian classical colours. The set moves between gentle melodies and electronic grooves, featuring voice, violin and guitar. It explores identity, emotion and storytelling through multilingual songs and an intimate live format that feels personal, immersive and quietly powerful. Entry free. January 23, 7.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Grateful grooves
GRATEHEADS bring their jam-driven, psychedelic rock sound to Freedom Jam, one of Bengaluru’s most loved community-led music gatherings. Known for their Grateful Dead-inspired sets, the band will deliver free-flowing improvisations, laid-back grooves and an easy, open vibe that fits the spirit of the jam perfectly. Entry free. January 25, 5 pm. At Aloft Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Kadubeesanahalli.
Dancing dialogue
Stand-Up Natyam is a genre-bending dance theatre work by Kavya Ganesh Company, presented as part of BLR Hubba 2026. Fusing bharatanatyam with stand-up comedy, beatboxing, rap, mime and spoken word, the performance satirises the classical dance world while engaging with social realities and cultural stereotypes. Rooted in strong dramaturgy, it brings classical and contemporary forms together, making Indian classical performance immediate, accessible and boldly relevant. Entry free. January 24, 6.30 pm. At NGMA, Palace Road.
Vocal voices
Indian Music Experience Museum presents Her Voice. Her Story, a curated programme celebrating women who shaped Indian music. Through performance, narration and archival insight, it traces journeys of resilience and creativity, spotlighting voices often unheard and honouring their lasting cultural impact across genres and generations. Entry free. On till January 25. At PCPA, Konanakunte.
