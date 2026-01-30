Eight cultural events are set to light up Bengaluru this week

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed this week with performances across genres and moods. From laugh-out-loud stand-up and thought-provoking theatre to classical music, dance and soul-stirring sufi experiences, these eight upcoming events reflect the city’s vibrant creative pulse and offer something for every kind of culture lover.
Tempo tantrums
Comedian and musician Kenny Sebastian brings his latest live show to Bengaluru, mixing observational humour with storytelling and playful musical breaks. Part of his India tour, the set explores everyday absurdities through stand-up and performance. INR 1,799 onwards. January 31, 4 pm & 7 pm; February 1, 3 pm & 6 pm. At St Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Road.
Mind mirage
Blindspot is a gripping psychological thriller that blurs memory and reality. When a psychiatrist confronts a man claiming memories of a long-buried murder, truth unravels in a tense, nonlinear narrative that questions the reliability of humankind. INR 300. January 31 & February 1, 7.30 pm & 3.30 pm. At Medai — The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala.
Tune talking
Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira presents a musical dialogue between saguna and nirguna bhakti. Through Tukaram’s abhangas and Kabir’s fearless verses, Jayateerth Mevundi and Bhuvanesh Komkali weave devotion, philosophy and lived truth into a contemplative experience, revealing the divine within everyday life through poetry, rhythm, reflection sound and silence together. INR 300 onwards. February 1, 5.30 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Resonant ragas
Anoushka Shankar’s Chapters Tour brings her mesmerising sitar performance to India. Blending Indian classical roots with contemporary influences, the Grammy-nominated artiste celebrates three decades of live music — sharing rich, genre-crossing sounds with global audiences. INR 1,999 onwards. January 31, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Radiant rasa
Where ancient form dissolves into luminous freedom, Yati – Moving Towards Light reimagines the margam as a sacred passage, tracing transformation from discipline to transcendence. Technique awakens into spirit, storytelling deepens into truth and classical rigour flowers into voice which reveals tradition as a journey where structure liberates and movement becomes a discovery within. Entry free. February 3, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Anklet atonement
Presented by The Bangalore Little Theatre, this abridged stage adaptation of Vijay Padaki’s The Anklet follows Kannagi’s journey from devotion to reckoning after a grave miscarriage of justice. Directed by Shatarupa Bhattacharyya, the production fuses myth, drama and music. INR 400 onwards. January 31. 3 pm & 7 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Tall tales
Tale of a Tall Girl is a musical-comedy about Anu, a 27-year-old woman navigating love, cultural expectations and her height of 5 ft 11 in. With humour, music and warmth, the play explores self-acceptance and relationships and was named Best Production at the Short+Sweet South India Theatre Festival. INR 300. February 4, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Sufi serenity
Shaam-e-Mehfil by Sufi Soul immerses audiences in qawwalis, ghazals and sufi music, blending melody, rhythm and jugalbandi. Experience tranquility and inner peace as soulful performances evoke nostalgia, romance and mystic sufism. An intimate mehfil invites listeners to slow down, listen deeply and savour an evening of devotion and musical communion. INR 299 onwards, January 31, 7 pm onwards. At Bloom Creative Zone, HSR Layout.
