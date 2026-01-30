Eight cultural events are set to light up Bengaluru this week

Radiant rasa

Where ancient form dissolves into luminous freedom, Yati – Moving Towards Light reimagines the margam as a sacred passage, tracing transformation from discipline to transcendence. Technique awakens into spirit, storytelling deepens into truth and classical rigour flowers into voice which reveals tradition as a journey where structure liberates and movement becomes a discovery within. Entry free. February 3, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.