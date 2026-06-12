Chapter 65 of Pili Taxi, Singin’ in the Rain, arrives in Bengaluru this week!

The theme for this chapter is Singin’ in the Rain, inspired by the beauty, nostalgia and simple joy that the monsoon brings to Bengaluru.

“This is our 65th chapter and the fourth time we are presenting a rain-inspired edit, something that has become a special tradition for Pili Taxi. For us, the monsoon is one of the most beautiful and cherished seasons in Bengaluru. The city comes alive with cooler weather, lush greenery and a slower pace that encourages people to step out, explore and connect. We wanted to transform what is often considered a quiet retail period into a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community. To make the experience even more engaging, we have live caricature sessions, The Woolknitters — a Himalayan brand bringing products specially curated for the Bengaluru audience, Doors — a social game brand that encourages connection and interaction and House of Crunch serving plenty of delicious desserts to indulge in,” the founder reveals.