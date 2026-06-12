Chapter 65 of Pili Taxi, Singin’ in the Rain, arrives in Bengaluru this week!

If you love conscious shopping, Pili Taxi is a name you definitely want on your radar. Founded by Kolkata-based entrepreneur Bijaya Dutta, it is a highly curated travelling pop-up market that serves as a stage for homegrown, sustainable and independent fashion and lifestyle brands from all over India. The name itself nods to nostalgia and travel (reminiscent of the iconic yellow-and-black taxis), which perfectly matches its identity as a wandering exhibition.
The pop-up now brings chapter 65, Singin’ in the Rain, to Bengaluru, featuring 25+ curated sustainable fashion, lifestyle and artisanal brands from across India.
“This edition showcases a far richer and more diverse perspective on artisanal fashion, moving well beyond the conventional image of conscious fashion as limited to whites and minimal linens. Visitors can expect vibrant colours, bold textures, intricate embroideries, contemporary silhouettes and handcrafted pieces suited for monsoon dressing, everyday wear, workwear and festive occasions,” says Bijaya Dutta.
The theme for this chapter is Singin’ in the Rain, inspired by the beauty, nostalgia and simple joy that the monsoon brings to Bengaluru.
“This is our 65th chapter and the fourth time we are presenting a rain-inspired edit, something that has become a special tradition for Pili Taxi. For us, the monsoon is one of the most beautiful and cherished seasons in Bengaluru. The city comes alive with cooler weather, lush greenery and a slower pace that encourages people to step out, explore and connect. We wanted to transform what is often considered a quiet retail period into a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and community. To make the experience even more engaging, we have live caricature sessions, The Woolknitters — a Himalayan brand bringing products specially curated for the Bengaluru audience, Doors — a social game brand that encourages connection and interaction and House of Crunch serving plenty of delicious desserts to indulge in,” the founder reveals.
This edition brings together a wonderful mix of returning favourites and exciting discoveries across fashion, jewellery and lifestyle. “Debu’s continues to stand out with wearable art for both men and women. Known for vibrant colours, distinctive prints and one-of-a-kind pieces, every collection celebrates individuality and craftsmanship. Oodha by Sophie Sam presents its beautiful new Gingham collection, featuring breezy silhouettes in soft cotton and linen that combine timeless checks with effortless elegance,” she shares.
Among other labels is Taproot, which makes handloom dressing exciting through its distinctive checks and stripes, transforming traditional weaves into contemporary classics. Cohaa celebrates colour, craftsmanship and culture through vibrant ikat textiles, transforming simple threads into wearable works of art that feel both rooted and contemporary.
For lovers of handloom, Yellow Bicycle and The Woven offer fresh interpretations of Bengal’s jamdani tradition. While Yellow Bicycle gives this heritage craft a contemporary edge, The Woven focuses on relaxed, breathable silhouettes crafted from handloom textiles such as mul cotton and jamdani. Chao brings thoughtfully designed linen clothing made for everyday — pieces that move, soften and age beautifully with the wearer, celebrating simple moments and mindful living.
“In jewellery, Gemini Art & Craft showcases handcrafted ceramic jewellery where every piece is unique, artistic and rooted in slow craftsmanship. REN19 draws inspiration from nature, wildflowers and countryside memories, creating thoughtfully crafted clothing that blends sustainability with timeless design,” she elucidates.
Adding a lifestyle dimension to the curation, Ruki Tuki presents handcrafted ceramic collectibles that combine art, storytelling and playful expression through beautifully crafted objects.
“The best way to experience these brands is to meet the founders, hear their stories and discover the craftsmanship behind every piece. Bengaluru has always been one of our most conscious and design-savvy markets. People here value craftsmanship, sustainability and thoughtful design over fleeting trends. They love discovering new brands and appreciate contemporary takes on traditional textiles and artisanal techniques. That blend of creativity, curiosity and mindful consumption makes Bengaluru one of our favourite cities to curate for,” Bijaya concludes.
June 13 & 14, 11 am — 8 pm. At The Kenko Café, Koramangala.