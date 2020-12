Mellow circle’s Christmas play this year is going on screen! Titled The Burglar’s Christmas, the production written and directed by thespian Michael Muthu is based on a story by Willa Cather. The play stars Simon Elias, Deepa Nambiar, Yohan Chacko, among others. Releasing at Le Magic Lantern Preview Theatre at 4 pm and 7 pm. Tickets available online.