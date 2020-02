If you love Parsi cuisine, head to Patina- Indian Diner this weekend for Bawa’s Bonu, a pop-up lunch with Parsi delicacies. The five-course, sitdown meal will feature favourites like Salli Chicken, Mutton Dhansak, Doodh na Poof, Lagan Nu Custard and more.

Priced at `1,000 (per head) 1 pm onwards. Details: 4216-9470.