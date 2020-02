If you are fascinated by Nagaland and its culture, here’s something for you. Nagaland Festival 2020 will host a sale and exhibition of traditional weaves and jewellery by Chizami weaves and Runway Nagaland alongside food stalls by Naga Reju Restaurant. Also catch the tribal dance by Kuyingpong Culture Society of the Sangtam Naga tribe.

On till February 23 at DakshinaChitra Museum. Details: 2747-2603.