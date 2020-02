The Secret in Their Eyes (El secreto de sus ojos) is a 2009 crime drama directed by Juan José Campanella. Based on the novel La pregunta de sus ojos (The Question in Their Eyes) by Eduardo Sacheri, the movie is about an ex-legal counsellor who revisits a homicidal case to write a novel, hoping to find closure. Catch the screening at Alliance Française of Madras. Details: 2827-9803.