Celebrate this Chinese New Year at Golden Dragon as they introduce a festive menu for a traditional feast. Specially curated by Chef Lian Yun Lei, indulge in an extensive Sichuan and Cantonese line-up of dishes, including traditional favourites like the Shui gao dumpling, Slice fish and zha cai clear soup, Stir-fried crystal lobster, among other delicacies. On till Feb 2 for lunch and dinner. Details: 6600-2827.