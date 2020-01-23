This Indo-Korean Ceramic residency project by the InKo Centre will bring together eight ceramic artists in a five-week residency program in the city. With its main focus on providing time for the artists to develop new work, there will also be interactive sessions with students and viewers. The residency will be followed by an exhibition. On till February 23 at Kalakshetra Foundation and DakshinaChitra. 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Details available online.

