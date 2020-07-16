The French Institute in India to host a conference featuring the French ambassador
Here’s your chance to know everything about the French language. The Institut Français en Inde is hosting a virtual conference that features dignitaries led by the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain. Mark your presence at the event on July 22, 2020, at 3 pm online where French language experts, along with the French Ambassador to India, who will share their thoughts and answer questions asked by journalists through presentations, short videos and a Q&A session.
The panel:
- H.E. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India
- Eric Perrotel, Attaché for cooperation in the French language
- Samuel Berthet, Director of Alliance Française d’Hyderabad
- David Petit-Jean, Deputy Director of Allance Française de Bombay
- Mme Rhéa Shivan, Representative of Campus France, Chennai
The session will be curated and moderated by Mme Aruna Adiceam, Deputy Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs in-charge of the Alliance Française network in India, and by Mme Shaifali Jetli Sury, Head of Communications & Partnerships, Institut Français en Inde.
