Here’s your chance to know everything about the French language. The Institut Français en Inde is hosting a virtual conference that features dignitaries led by the French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain. Mark your presence at the event on July 22, 2020, at 3 pm online where French language experts, along with the French Ambassador to India, who will share their thoughts and answer questions asked by journalists through presentations, short videos and a Q&A session.

The panel:

H.E. Emmanuel Lenain , Ambassador of France to India

, Ambassador of France to India Eric Perrotel , Attaché for cooperation in the French language

, Attaché for cooperation in the French language Samuel Berthet , Director of Alliance Française d’Hyderabad

, Director of Alliance Française d’Hyderabad David Petit-Jean , Deputy Director of Allance Française de Bombay

, Deputy Director of Allance Française de Bombay Mme Rhéa Shivan, Representative of Campus France, Chennai

The session will be curated and moderated by Mme Aruna Adiceam, Deputy Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs in-charge of the Alliance Française network in India, and by Mme Shaifali Jetli Sury, Head of Communications & Partnerships, Institut Français en Inde.

To attend the press conference, register HERE.