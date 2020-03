This Women’s Day, how about celebrating with a bunch of girls who can leave you in stitches? Hosted by Abishek Kumar, ‘Ladies Night Out’ is a special show featuring city-based comedians Chetna, Praveshika, Syama, Shristi Jain and Anusankari. Now grab your tickets and get your favourite lady friend to tag along. For 21+ only. Tickets at `199 at SOCO, Bamboo Bar. Details: 90039-31590.