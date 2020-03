The fourth season of March Dance, the annual contemporary dance festival, begins this week. The festival will feature improvisation workshops by Pravin Kannanur (visual artiste; in pic) and musician Maarten Visser, a lecture-performance by artist and writer Ho Rui An, a philosophical enactment by dancer-choreographer Padmini Chettur, among other events. On till March 29. Details: 2833-1314.