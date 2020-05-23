The Madras Players is conducting a reading of English short stories written by acclaimed Indian authors, namely Ismat Chugtai, R Chudamani, Krishan Chander and Ruskin Bond.

Expect to hear readers like Gayathree Krishna, Mohamed Yusuf, Nikhila Kesavan, PC Ramakrishna, Shankar Sundaram, Tehzeeb Katari, TT Srinath, Sarvesh Sridhar, Shaan Katari Libby and Yohan Chacko.

On May 24, 6 pm onwards. On the Zoom App. Zoom Id: 85925324641, Password: 807333