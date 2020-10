Titled Colours of Arabia, this exclusive photography exhibition will display the works of filmmaker and photographer Hasnain Ahmed. Featuring 'the desert culture around the globe', the showcase will be graced by Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali (Prince of Arcot), His Excellency Mr Nitirooge Phoneprasert (Consul-General of Thailand), actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, among others. 5 pm at Hotel GRT. Details: 98414-20066.