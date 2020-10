Offering some authentic flavours of Japan, Black Orchid Restobar is bringing you a one-of-a-kind Sushi and Teppanyaki festival. Featuring over 21 varieties of sushi, some of the specialities at the fest include Sashimi, Nigiri, Temaki, various types of Maki Vegetable and Seafood rolls, The Black Orchid Sushi Platters, Teppanyaki and Poke Bowls, among others. Sushi platters from `799 onwards. 12 noon to 9 pm. On till October 25. Details online.