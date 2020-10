Bringing down a collection of urban wardrobe essentials for men and women, for the first time to the city, Delhi-based brand Bhaane can be found at the Amethyst Room this week. The pop-up will feature eclectic silhouettes that include dresses and suits. Featuring regal hues like wine, ink and charcoal, the fabrics used range from velvet, mashru to recycled polyester. On till October 29, from `2,300 onwards.