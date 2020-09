Are you a yoga enthusiast? Do you have a chair at home? If you said yes to both, here's something fun for you to do- Chair Yoga! Completely breath-centred and stress-free, this workshop hosted by Monad Yoga Studio is a gentle yoga practice that doesn't need you to stand up or get down on the ground. Additionally, it will help strengthen your muscles from head to toe. Register at `1,000. 8 am to 9 am on Zoom. Details online.