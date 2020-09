If you have been missing the shopping experience but don't want to splurge as much, head to Amethyst as they are offering a sale by popular brand Raw Mango. Lasting six days, the sale offers 30% to 50% discount on a wide range of handwoven chanderi and banarasi silk sarees, petticoats in soft mashru silks and stitched blouses in brocades, silks and cotton. Price starts from `2,350 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm at Amethyst, Whites Road. Details online.