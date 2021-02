India’s first multidisciplinary online art festival in 2021, the AF Weekender will cover the fine arts, urban art, storytelling, technology, heritage, and a lot more! Look forward to interactive masterclasses and informative story-telling sessions on street art, reinvention of urban spaces with affordable art, and the role of data science and AI in art in the future. From 11 am on February 4 to 6 pm on February 6. Details online.