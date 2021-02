Craving for some delicious pizza filled with cheese? Executive Chef Deva Kumar will be preparing an innovative combination of exclusive, authentic Italian pizzas at the Lobby Lounge in Hyatt Regency, Chennai. Enjoy the mouth-watering flavours of pizza rossa, pizza bianca, and calzone pizzas. ₹1,800 for two. 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Details online.