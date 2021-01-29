A one-stop-shop for clothing and jewellery, Timeless Elegance is hosting two exquisite brands, Latha Puttanna and Tiraa’s wide range of Indian women wear and hand-crafted luxury jewellery at The Folly at Amethyst on Whites Road.

Latha Puttanna also unveiled a gorgeous new collection of exclusive dupattas named ‘Musuku’, decorated with embroidery, appliqué, and kalamkari work.

Also look forward to Tiraa’s unique, hand-crafted royal jewellery that will make you look and feel regal.

From 11 am on February 5 to 8 am on February 6. Details online.