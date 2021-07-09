From culinary workshops to stand-up comedy shows, here is a list of virtual events for you to take part in over the weekend

From new collection launches, to culinary workshops and updates on OTT releases, check out the full list of virtual events for you to enjoy over the weekend

From the latest releases on OTT platforms, to culinary workshops by vegan specialist Rosemol Pinto and a stand-up comedy show by comic Vaibhav Arora, here is a list of virtual events for you to take part in over the weekend.

OTT premiere

July 9 | Online

A still from from Monsters At Work

Monsters At Work is a spin-off animated series based on the blockbuster movie Monsters, Inc. The series is about the monsters from the city of Monstropolis who use children’s ‘laughs’, harness its power and fuel their city. Monsters at Work will also feature a new protagonist, Tylor Tuskmon, a young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University. On Disney+ Hotstar

From ruins to treasure

July 15 | Online

Dr PJ Cherian, an archaeologist and director of PAMA Research Institute in Kerala

Ever heard of a ‘living museum’, where archaeological discoveries are preserved at the site they are found and converted into a knowledge hub? Well, DakshinaChitra’s latest session, Tales From Museums, will explain how the Pattanam archaeological site became one such ‘living museum’. Look forward to a rich, empowering talk by Dr PJ Cherian, an archaeologist and director of PAMA Research Institute in Kerala, as well as Pradeep Chakravarthy, historian and advisor of DakshinaChitra Museum. At 6 pm. On Zoom. Meeting ID - 828 8236 2344. Details on Instagram: dakshinachitra_heritagemuseum

Yards of elegance

July 12 | Online

For those who love their saris, the brand Taneira has launched a new collection with fabrics like silk, tussar, georgette and cotton. Titled Essentials by Taneira, the collection offers glamorous drapes that are comfortable and light, suitable for any occasion. The designs come in lovely shades of green, blue, pink and yellow. Starting at INR 999. Shop at www.taneira.com

Grains and millets

July 11 | Online

Kodo Millet Okra Dosa. Image for representative purposes only

Auroville-based organisation Sharan India, which spreads awareness about the means to a holistic lifestyle, will host a culinary workshop by vegan specialist Rosemol Pinto that will explore hassle-free millet recipes like carrot cinnamon cake made with jowar and Kodo Millet Okra Dosa. Participants will be receiving recipe sheets via mail. Call or WhatsApp +919769117747

LOL all the way

July 10 | Onlinestand-up comedy

Stand-up comedian Vaibhav Arora

Get ready to have your ribs tickled! Comic Vaibhav Arora is here with his stand-up comedy solo Mechanical Si Zindagi that is expected to cover topics like life in the corporate world, what it’s like to be a mechanical engineer, and the quest for a girlfriend. The show is in English and Hindi. Ages 18+. At 10 pm. Tickets at INR 149 on www.insider.in

Tune in

July 9 | Online

Thumri artiste Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady

If you’re in the mood for some good old classical music, HCL Concerts brings to you their upcoming virtual concert, Baithak. The performance will feature thumri (a Hindustani classical vocal form) artiste Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady, who will be accompanied by musician Sumit Mishra on the harmonium and Babar Latif Khan on tabla. At 7 pm. Will stream on Facebook: HCL Concerts

Make your own film

July 11 | Online

Here’s a great learning opportunity for all the aspiring filmmakers out there. Footprint Film Festival is conducting interactive filmmaking workshops to cover topics like documentary-making, pre-production in cinema and DIY filmmaking. The workshop will be conducted by journalist and filmmaker K Ravi and self-taught filmmaker Farah Noor Imtiaz Turjjo. At 11 am. Details on www.insider.in

Yellow gold

July 9 | Online

Turmeric The Magic Spice, a discussion organised by FICCI FLO’s Chennai Chapter promises to answer all your questions about it. The speakers include Arun Balakrishnan, Chief Innovation Officer of OmniActives Health Technologies and Pratik Sudha Murali, Founder of Sahagamana Foundation, an NGO that conserves heritage, art and literature. At 4 pm. On Zoom and Facebook live: ficciflochennai

Stay tuned for weekly updates!