Stand-up comedy shows by comics Saikiran, Sudarsan Ramamurthy aka Soda, and Prakash Mehta (to name a few), a cooking workshop with esteemed chefs Kirti Bhoutika and Akanksha Khatri, a screening of the play based on the epic Mahabharata — these are just some of the fun events you could take part in over this weekend and the following week.

Check out the full list below:

OTT premiere

June 26 | Online

Motherless Brooklyn, which was written and directed by Edward Norton, revolves around a detective with Tourette’s Syndrome who initially sets out to solve the mystery behind his mentor and friend’s death, but ends up uncovering a network of civic corruption. The crime thriller, which is an adaptation of the novel with the same name, is set in New York from the ’50s and stars Edward Norton himself. On Netflix

Healthy essentials

June 25 | Online

From everyday essential foods and groceries to skincare and haircare products, e-commerce platform YouCare Lifestyle brings together all holistic and wellness-related goodies under one roof. Launched by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, entrepreneur Narendra Firodia and CFO Gautam Kapadi, this digital venture focuses on providing healthier alternatives to all lifestyle-related products. Also check out their range of healing oils, dietary supplements and home care products. Starting at INR 200. Available on youcarelifestyle.com

What’s cooking?

June 26 | Online

Master Chef Kirti Bhoutika

Unleash your inner master chef and recreate some of your favourite dishes along with chefs Kirti Bhoutika and Akanksha Khatri. ITC Master Chef All-Purpose Gravies, which is a new line of frozen foods and premade gravies from ITC Hotels, brings to you a cook-along workshop titled Recipes Made Easy. At 5 pm. On till June 27. Register on BookMyShow.com

Cross country show

June 27 | Online

Comic Saikiran

Take part in America’s first Hinglish comedy open mic show, Comedians Across Borders, and get together with a diverse audience for a virtual laughter session on various topics like the current scenario with the pandemic and work-from-home. The show will feature comics Saikiran (from Hyderabad), Sudarsan Ramamurthy aka Soda (from Chennai) and Satyabrat Mohapatra (Bhubaneshwar) who will be the host; and comics GK and Shraddha from the US. At 7 am. Tickets on Insider.in

Epic performance

June 26 | Online

Go through the pages of mythology and revisit the happenings in the historic epic Mahabharata, through a virtual play this time. Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards and Festival 2021 presents a play based on the Mahabharata, whose characters have been brought to life by Anurupa Roy. The play will be screened on Facebook and will last for one hour and 10 minutes. In English and Hindi. At 7 pm. Register on BookMyShow.com

Drum clinic

June 27 | Online

Drummer Sahil Sarin

Musician and drummer Sahil Sarin, who is part of the critically acclaimed Hindi Rock band, The Local Train, will be hosting an interactive drum clinic online. Look forward to a session where the drummer talks about how he goes about making music and shares tips on how to get better at it; and how to improve musicality and aesthetics. What’s more, the proceeds from this workshop will be donated to Feeding From Far, an initiative to feed Mumbai’s underprivileged. At 2 pm. Tickets at `799 on Insider.in

Dark jokes and a mystery

June 26 | Online

Comic Aakash Mehta

A comedy talk show hosted by comic Aakash Mehta’s twin brother, Prakash Mehta, the online event will have a slew of unusual guests and friends of the comedian (the lineup remains a mystery, though). The show is also expected to involve a lot of dark jokes about life. For ages 25+. At 9 pm. On Zoom. Tickets at `199 on BookMyShow.com

Summer bookworm

Ongoing | Online

The Library Summer Challenge by Goethe Institut, a German cultural organisation, is back this year to introduce a whole new world of books to you. How to take part in this digital reading challenge, eBook Bingo? Just register at www.bit.ly/registerlsc21 before August 31 and discover ebooks on Onleihe, Goethe’s elibrary. Details on Instagram: gi.chennai

Stay tuned for weekly event updates!