Independence Day specials, festive pop-ups and more: These activities in Chennai will make your long weekend more eventful

Look forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres, a sustainable fashion pop-up by Shrujan at Amethyst, and a coastal cuisine fest at Novotel Chennai, and several Independence Day-themed activities, to name a few.

Movie première

August 12 | PVR

Want a mixture of comedy, romance, drama and a pinch of Shah Rukh Khan? Witness the extraordinary journey of a simpleton named Laal Singh Chaddha and how he overcomes his struggles. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, who will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the popular 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. In theatres.

Flavours of freedom

August 14 | ECR

Travel through India’s diverse cuisine trail with Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa’s Independence Day brunch. The spread also guarantees a visual treat with delicacies in the tricolours of the Indian flag — saffron, white and green — including Galawat Ke Kebab, Kaachi Haldi Ka Paratha and Safed Butter Chicken. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. Also on August 15. +914471006000. INR 2,149+

Cultural cruise

August 13 | Thousand Lights

Celebrate our 75th Independence Day with a culinary and cultural exploration of India. Ispahani Centre’s food and fashion exhibition will feature food brands across different cuisines and showcase clothing, skincare and home décor products from more than 20 brands. Expect brands like Galouti Bomb (food), Merci (vegan accessories) and Atarra Boutique (clean make-up). 11 am to 10 pm. On till August 15. bookmyshow.com

Fishy tales

August 15 | Nandanam

Imagine fish marinated in aromatic spices, roasted in a banana leaf, and served on a platter. Promising to be mouth-watering, you can enjoy the flavours of Kerala at Novotel Chennai's coastal fest with Meen Pollichathu by Chef Vishwa, Karnataka’s Mangalore Fish Curry by Chef Deshva and Tamil Nadu’s Madras Fish Curry by Chef Vignesh. 7.30 pm to 11 pm. On till August 22. INR 1,450++

Weaves of Kutch

August 12 | Royapettah

For those who love to own one-of-a-kind dresses and products, this one’s for you. Go sustainable and shop at Shrujan’s exhibition at The Folly, Amethyst, this weekend. Featuring exquisite hand embroidery by craftswomen of Kutch, you can expect a range of saris, kurtas, dupattas, stoles, shawls as well as home décor products. Also on August 13. 11 am to 8 pm. INR 800 onwards. +919081899882.

Spiritual Sunday

August 15 | Alwarpet

The Satsang Foundation presents a talk on ‘Purushottamma Yoga – Chapter 15, Bhagavad Gita’ by the spiritual leader and author, Sri M at Music Academy. The Purushothama Yoga provides an opportunity to understand more about our existence and aims to provide a glimpse into our supreme essence - ‘Uttama Purusha’, and the methods to attain the same. 5 pm to 7.30 pm. Also on August 16. +919444265756.

Haute stop

August 20 | Royapettah

Go on a shopping spree this weekend with Wild Milan’s Festive Edition Pop-Up. The exhibition at The Folly, Amethyst will host a wide range of small-scale entrepreneurs from different industries, whose labels include Anaira (clothing), The Choker Store (jewellery), Ceyon Naturaa (skincare) and Novavii (cosmetics). 10 am to 8 pm. Also on August 21. +919789030789.

Lunar love

August 12 | Adyar

This full moon, move and groove to cleanse your energy with an immersive experience of dance, yoga and sound healing at Fika. The event will feature sound healer Vijayalakshmi, yoga instructor Sabarithaa Shankar — popularly known as Tamil Yogini — and certified yoga therapist Abirami Karunakaran. 6.50 pm to 9 pm. INR 1,800 for one. +918939184875. Instagram: @olliyumoliyum

Taste of home

August 16 | Teynampet

To those having intense bouts of nostalgia about home-cooked food, Hyatt Regency Chennai brings hearty and wholesome food options by home chefs. The delicacies on the menu include Vatana Nu Shaak, Pyaj Ki Kachori, Machher Chop, Yerchi Curry and Dimer Devil. On till September 8. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 7 pm. INR 1,999+ for one.