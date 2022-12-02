LocalXO’s Christmas Market, Westin’s Malaysian food festival and more: These events will make for a fun weekend in Chennai

This week, we have the release of Prithiviraj's Gold, a Malaysian food festival at Westin Chennai Velachery, a carnatic music festival titled Chennaiyil Sangeeth Utsav including artistes like Sid Sriram and Rajhesh Vaidya, and more. Check out the full list below.

Christmas treats

December 3 | Adyar



It’s time for Christmas shopping! LocalXO’s 5th edition Christmas Market is set to happen at Bungalow 12 Adyar. Get ready to shop for Christmas-themed linens, décor, baubles and homemade wine. Fuel up with delicious eats like vegan wraps, Korean buns, puff pies and kombucha from brands like Dough Dough Deli, Taze, Oga’s, Hygge by Chef Goku and more. 11 am to 8 pm. Also on December 4.

Starry starry night

December 2 | T Nagar



Are you looking to unwind this weekend with music? Chennaiyil Sangeeth Utsav, a four-day carnatic music festival kicks off this week with renowned artistes like Rajhesh Vaidya, Thanjavur Govindarajan, Sid Sriram and Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam among others. Also on December 3 and 4. At Vani Mahal. 5 pm. INR 500 onwards.

Also read: 'I have barely scratched the surface of the music industry: Sid Sriram



It’s the tote that counts

December 7 | Chetpet

Looking for a gift for your family this holiday season? Bottega Pereira introduces their new collection of home textiles and gift accessories. Look out for Christmas tree cushions, tote bags, lanterns and more. Also, the brands have their everyday collections which include wildflower baskets and tea garden runners along with other collectibles. On till December 10. 10.30 am to 6 pm. At 49, Pachaiyappa’s College Hostel Road, Chetpet. INR 1,333 onwards.

Winter wardrobe

December 3 | Nungambakkam



Péro is back in town with their new collection VIBGYOR for AW ’22. As suggested by the name, expect a splash of colour with a take on Japanese street style or harajuku fashion, courtesy of oversized free-flowing silhouettes. Expect fabrics like thick khadi, lightweight gauze and see-through chanderis. INR 12,500 onwards. At Evoluzione.

Also read: The latest edit from Pero brings Polish art and the VIBGYOR spectrum to life



Heritage walk

December 3 | Santhome

Take a walk this Saturday to discover something new in town. Madras Inherited presents a heritage walk to Santhome and explores new buildings that have come up in place of the old ones as well as the sites that have been hidden away. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. INR 700 per person.

Movie première

December 2 | PVR



Gold is an action comedy film directed by Alphonse Puthren. The plot evolves over the course of four days in the life of Joshi (Prithiviraj), a mobile shop owner who buys a new car after a marriage proposal from a girl named Radha. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Deepti Sati and Ajmal Ameer. In theatres.

Homage eats

December 3 | Velachery



Copper Chimney is celebrating its 50th year anniversary! As a part of the celebration, the restaurant has launched its limited tribute menu, Autograph, to the founder JK Kapur. The dishes on the rich culinary culture menu are The Himalayan Gucchi Pulao, Subz Akhrot ki Seekh and Raan Peshawari among others. Don’t miss their tangy Kashmiri Soda. For lunch and dinner. INR 2,500.

Décor love

December 2 | Royapettah



Here’s a visual treat! Eeshaan Kashyap brings Tablescape to town for the first time! The preview will have tableware, and decorative curios to make your lunch or dinner table even prettier with new materials and techniques. At The Folly, Amethyst. 11 am to 7.30 pm. On till December 4.

Malaysian delights

December 2 | Velachery



This Malaysian food festival has been organised by the Malaysian Consulate in collaboration with The Westin Chennai Velachery. Feast on authentic flavours with dishes like Nasi Lemak and The Sarawak Laksa and irresistible satays. On till December 4. At Seasonal Tastes. INR 2,450. For dinner only.

Also read: JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru hosts 10 day-long Kashmiri food festival 'Wazwan-E-Khaas' this week