Chennai goes shopping crazy, this weekend!

The rains are here and that can only mean one thing — Chennai’s season of festivals is upon us. The pop-ups are aplenty, but so are the collections and edits being released by fashion and jewellery brands alike. This weekend, the city will be abuzz with shopping frenzy and if you are sartorially or bijouterie inclined — here’s where you need to be!

Past forward

Effervescent, delicate, yet boldly arresting, Hanut Singh’s jewellery evokes a timeless cosmopolitanism. Back in the city, the collection takes inspiration from the fragile delicacy of the floral to the strongly geometric; and bridges the modern and the ancient, the Indic and the European. The designer interweaves the pietra dura techniques of medieval Mughal and Rajput ateliers with the later art deco and art nouveau movements. Look forward to pieces in: stone within stones, pearls with shells and crystal with gold, among other such combinations. INR 1,80,000 onwards. October 7. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At Evoluzione, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam.

Piece from Hanut Singh’s latest collection

Sari from Manvasanai Collection by Sundari Silks

Monsoon magic

With the monsoons finally hitting Chennai, heralding the festive season, Sundari Silks presents a preview of its latest seasonal collection Manvasanai (Petrichor) that is inspired by elements of the monsoon. The store, that weaves its own saris is proud to present this kanjeevaram collection in yellows, blues, greens and browns — colours of the monsoon featuring seasonal motifs like clouds, raindrops, lightning streaks and rivers in flood, among others. INR 15,000 onwards. October 7 and 8. 11 am to 6 pm. At North Usman Road, T Nagar.

Seasonal bling

Amethyst presents an exclusive preview of Amrapali’s latest festive fine jewellery collection that comprises one off pieces crafted using large rare gemstones and created using ancient Indian techniques which have been preserved by highly skilled craftsmen. This collection that focuses on colorful jadau jewellery is crafted in gold and is visiting the city just in time for the ongoing festive season. INR 1,00,000 onwards. October 7 and 8. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.

Jewellery from Amrapali

Style Bazaar

Glam parade

Style Bazaar, one of the most celebrated pop-ups in the city returns with the 10th edition of its Wedding and Diwali Special Edit and this time around they promise over 70 designers. The lifestyle and designer exhibition will see labels like Kastaan by Sonali Ranjan from Hyderabad with luxury Indian clothing and House of Sitara from Mumbai with women’s ethnic wear, wedding couture, prêt and trousseau wear; for the first time. Also, look forward to returning favourites like Labels by Upasana from Jaipur with contemporary ethnic wear and Adan Creations from Mumbai with contemporary jewellery. INR 1,000 onwards. October 7 and 8. 10 am to 9 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.

Thrice as nice

Elemental Stories is back with their third edition and this pop-up (also being called their Celebration Edit) will feature 35+ ethical brands. Look forward to fabulous festive fashion and various accessory brands with a few décor, clean beauty and food brands thrown in. Couturier Vino Supraja will be showcasing her latest contemporary apparel collection for the first time, while Roma Narsinghani from Mumbai with handcrafted, conscious and artisanal jewellery and accessories also makes her debut. There’s also handloom ethnic apparel from Kosataga from Varanasi that makes its city debut and several other returning favourites including conscious luxury wear from Urvashi Kaur (Delhi) and Indian fusion wear from Baise Gaba (Jaipur). INR 500 onwards. October 8. 11 am to 8pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

Elemental Stories

Silken tales

Palam Silks invites you to a preview of their latest festive collection, Seeker. This edit is a kanjeevaram series inspired by art and cultures across the world, starting from Spanish floor art to Indian peacock damask and lot more. The pop-up aims at introducing the collection by encountering the look and feel in person and by also regaling stories about how Seeker evolved into a culmination of world art in silk and zari. INR 15,000 onwards. October 7. 4 pm onwards. At Oliver Road, Mylapore.

Seeker by Palam Silks

Lime Soda

Pot pourri

Chennai’s much-loved pop-up Lime Soda returns to the city this week with its 56th edition! This festive edit of the pop-up will feature 25 different home grown brands including fashion, accessories, jewellery, home décor, gifting, designerwear, food and more. Look forward to local couture label Stephin Lalan making its debut at the pop-up, along with handmade jewellery from Bengaluru-based Abhushan Gali. There’s also Jaipur-based Keymti that focuses on comfortable Indian wear in hand block prints and gota patti, making their debut. Also, look forward to returning favourite, Coimbatore-based contemporary jewellery label Urbanitii and local favourite, Baker Ninja with cookies, cupcakes, macarons. INR 500 onwards. October 8. 10 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah.

