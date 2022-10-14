Comedy duo Anand Subramanian and Sanjiv Srinivasan make their debut in the Chennai with The Subbu and Srini Show

Two comedians. Two different world views. What brings them together? Well, their shared Tamil ancestry to begin with and their shared experiences as members of the Tamil Brahmin community in exile. Okay, exile might be too serious a word, but Anand Subramanian and Sanjiv Srinivasan are not your typical Chennai boys. They’re Tamilians who have experienced Tamil Nadu from the outside.

“I was born in Chennai and half my family is from there, but I grew up in Mumbai. Sanjiv is Tamil too, but from Mumbai and we both met in Mumbai a few years ago and bonded over being one of the few Tamil comics in Mumbai other than Rahul Subramanian. That’s how The Subbu and Srini Show came into being,” begins Anand as we catch up with him ahead of their debut show in the city.

Poochu’s Productions bring the duo to Chennai for their debut performance as the two ‘Tamilians — not from Tamil Nadu’ have been applauded for being an absolute riot. “Our brand of comedy works in Mumbai with Tamil and non-Tamil audiences and we’re hoping for it to work with Chennai audiences too. Our comedy revolves around shared Tamil experiences and so we’re sure any Tamil audience anywhere will be able to relate to it,” adds Anand.

Expect all the fuzzy warm ‘feels’ of filter coffee, marina beach, mallipoo, maanga sundal and ghee roast, with a healthy serving of TamBrahm and Kollywood jokes. “We’re Iyer and Iyengar and so expect some community jibes in the mix too — all in good humour, of course,” Anand concludes.

INR 300. 7 pm onwards. October 16. At Vidyasagar, Kotturpuram.

