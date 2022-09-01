Get your shopping itinerary ready as four pop-ups hit Chennai, this coming week!

Pop-up culture is not new in Chennai, so much so, the city is probably home to one of the most active pop-up scenes with almost three pop-ups a week, during the festive seasons. As the autumn-winter festive season is now finally upon us and aadi maasam (month of aadi) is finally over, this is the best time for shopping in the city with all the biggest festivals slated for the next few months — Onam, Navaratri, Deepavali, Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadasami, Karthigai Deepam, Christmas and New Year — and the second wedding season making its way into the calendar. It’s therefore perfect time for some of the biggest pop-ups to come to town and this week, four pop-ups including a brand new one, are all set to ensure your festive, bridal and wedding shopping quotas are met satisfactorily! With over 200 brands across the four pop-ups, we’re sure you’re going to be spoilt for choice.

Prêt paradise

Chennai’s favourite luxe pop-up The Armoire returns with its latest Festive Edit — the 16th edition of the pop-up. With over 35 designers being showcased at the one-day event, expect footwear from The Cai Store (Mumbai), jewellery from Amama (Delhi), festive wear from Devnaagri (Delhi), festive wear from Loka by Veerali (Mumbai), western wear from Notebook (Delhi), formal western wear from APZ (Delhi) and casual western wear from Choje (Delhi), among others. “Our brand is known for its comfort and style and is perfect for Chennai’s warm temperatures. Expect classic, elegant and super comfortable co-ord sets and dresses that are perfect for that AM to PM look,” says Sana Kapur, founder, Choje. Also look forward to returning favourites The NEH Store (Delhi) with budget friendly Indian and festive wear, YAM India (Delhi) with Indo-Western and resort wear and Aruni (Delhi) with micro pleated western wear. INR 2,000 onwards. September 5. 11 am to 8 pm. Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Cathedral Road.

Wedding wonderland

The Bridal Story returns to the city for the third time and this time around you can expect more than 50 brands, with several first time visitors including bridal apparel by Jayesh Shah Label from the House of Telon (Mumbai), Shruti Sancheti (Mumbai), Anjalee Arjun Kapoor (Delhi), Papa Don’t Preach (Mumbai), Ambrosia (Delhi), Parul & Aishe (Lucknow) and Aaina by Ritu Sharma (Mumbai). There’s also contemporary and ethnic jewellery from Umrao Jewels (Jaipur), Gems & Jewels Palace (Jodhpur), Siddhi Jewels (Mumbai), Ruani Jewellery Collective (Mumbai), JD’s Pride (Mumbai) and Tyaani by Karan Johar (Mumbai) visiting for the first time. Regulars at the pop-up can also expect the return of designer label Rahul & Anushka (Mumbai); and jewellery labels Mehta & Sons (Mumbai), Navrathan Jewellers (Bengaluru), PC Totuka & Sons (Jaipur, Manubhai Jewellers (Mumbai), Parina Jewels (Jaipur) and Chhaya Jain (Mumbai) also making their return to the city with the pop-up. You can also expect the cast of Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives — Neelam Kothari Soni (who will also be exhibiting her brand Neelam Kothari Fine Jewels), Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey and probably a visit by Bollywood starlet Ananya Pandey. The two-day event is being presented by JITO Chennai Ladies Wing. INR 10,000 onwards. September 5 and 6. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At Taj Coromandel, Nungambakkam.

Festive fête

Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) is back again and this time around the pop-up features over 50 brands as a part of its Diwali Blockbuster 2022 Edition. Look forward to brands across festive and occasion wear, prêt and fusion wear, saris, pashmina shawls, fine jewellery and accessories; including occasion wear by AM by Anital Mittal (Kolkata), resort wear by Madder Much (Mumbai), brunch and board room wear by Karanya (Agra), wedding and sangeet wear by Vaga (Dubai), designer wear by Azu Clothing (Delhi), contemporary designer wear from Studio Bustle (Hyderabad), designer rugs from Dheer Rugs (Jaipur), pashmina weaves by RSK (Kashmir) and jewellery by Joypur Jewels (Jaipur) and Diosa Jewels (Paris); all visiting for the first time. There’s also quite a few returning favourites including Vaayu (Kolkata) with handcrafted clothing, Nazar by Indu Abbot (Delhi) with designer womenswear, Alankrit by Manju Jalota (Lucknow) with contemporary and ethnic wear, Arte-Alter (Kolkata) with eco-friendly wear, Virachi (Kolkata) with ethnic, fusion and Indo-Western wear, ANA by Archana Reddy (Bengaluru) with Indo-Western cotton wear, Daga Accessories (Mumbai) and Studio Pottery (Gurugram). There’s also fine jewellery from Goldsmiths (Mumbai), Kimayas Collection (Gurugram), Architha Maurya Girri (Hyderabad) and Akoya Jewels (Hyderabad). INR 5,000 onwards. September 5 and 6. 10 am to 8pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.

Love for the loom

Artisans — a confluence of creators directly from the weavers makes their debut in Chennai with a pop-up featuring 15 labels, a mix of designers and weavers themselves. “We have worked really hard to bring this curated collection together, pursuing each of these labels and weavers personally for months. But what we’ve put together is a true labour of love for Chennai,” says Devi Goyal, co-founder. Look forward to Nirmal Salvi (Ahmedabad) with a collection of patan patola saris; Mruga Kirloskar (Pune) with heirloom paithani saris; Label Deepthee (Hyderabad) festive, saris and salwar suits; Sonchiraiya (Kota) with bespoke real zari kota saris — all visiting Chennai for the first time. There’s also Nandini Agarwal Chikankari (Awadh) with real chikankari; Neelgar by Kamal Kaur (Ahmedabad) with bandhani, block print, leheriya, shibori and embroidered saris; Kaveri by Kaveri Lalchand (Chennai) and contemporary, bridal, cocktail, ethnic and festive jewellery from NAC Jewellery (Chennai). Also, look forward to celebrated benarasi sari designer Neelambari who will also be present at the pop-up. INR 10,000 onwards. September 5. 9 am to 10 pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

