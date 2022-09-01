Movie releases, the Latin dance festival, and more: Take a look at what's happening in Chennai this weekend

From updates on weekly movie releases to other events in Chennai, like stand-up comedy shows and dance festivals, here is a list of all that's happening over the upcoming week:

Shine ’n’ salsa

September 2 | Sholinganallur



Dance, not just the nights, but the days away too at the biggest salsa party in Chennai! The Latin Festival Madras will see dancers from 30 countries steaming up the dance floors across seven parties over three days. The parties will take place at different venues alternating between sun, sea and sand, and indoor settings. Don’t miss this opportunity to not just shake a leg with, but also learn from international salseras and salseros. On till September 5. INR 9,000 onwards. salsamadras.com

Rajasthan on a platter

September 2 | OMR



Wondering where to head out this weekend? Take a short road trip down OMR to indulge in some authentic Rajasthani food with chef Balbir Singh’s special drool-worthy recipes. On offer are Dal batio from Jodhpur, Gatte ki Subzi, Laal maans, Ker sangri, Papad ki subzi and Bajra ki roti. Worth a drive, don’t you think? At Café G Holiday Inn. INR 1,399. On till September 4.

Shop & learn

September 4 | Adyar



How about learning a new craft while you shop? Here is a great opportunity to interact with and learn from artistes and artisans as they create home dècor products and apparel right before your eyes. And what’s more, they’ll answer all your questions and even teach you how to make the product you wish to buy. At Backyard. 11 am - 8 pm.

Belly laughs

September 4 | Mylapore

Make the most of your weekend and catch the final show of Kanjeepuram Maapla in town. Life may or may not be a bed of roses, but when Praveen Kumar talks about his married life and the incidents that happened in one of the most important 24 hours of his life, it makes for some serious LOL moments. At SoCo Savera. INR 499. bookmyshow.com

Let’s jam

September 3 | George town



Are you bored of being a bathroom singer? Wouldn’t you love a group to sing along with you? Schedule a day out with friends and family at Motta Maadi Music’s Paravasanilai. The Motta Maadi group is all set to rock the stage with Ilaiyaraaja songs and AR Rahman numbers. And, the best part is that you get to sing along! INR 400 upwards. 2.00 pm. At Raja Annamalai Mandram.

Movie première

August 31 | PVR



The most awaited movie Cobra is in theatres now! It is a Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. In this movie, Vikram is likened to a cobra, constantly shedding its skin to grow a new one, while at the same time being elusory and dangerous. A crime thriller, the plot revolves around a mathematician who has a dual identity. The cast also includes Irfan Pathan, Mirnalini Ravi and Roshan Mathew. In theatres.

Tribal tour

September 1 | Nungambakkam



Wear your cultural identity on your sleeve! Delhi-based designer Aseem Kapoor is back in town and his new collection is an amalgamation of tribal influences on a modern silhouette. Look forward to beautifully made georgette tops, sheer silk jackets, kaftans, corset blouses and more. INR 4,000 onwards. At Collage.

Ethnic inspiration

September 2 | RA Puram

If you are looking for some inspired handmade embroidered garments, catch Naushad Ali’s latest Spring-Summer 2022 collection that includes men’s and women’s wear. Naushad found inspiration for the collection in the multicultural ethnicity of the people in Puducherry and it is reflected beautifully in his handmade crochet, screen-printed florals and polkas, handwoven vintage stripes and checks that are combined with hand-embroidered details. INR 7,500 onwards. At The Amethyst Room. Also on September 3.