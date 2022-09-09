From a Yuvan Shankar Raja concert to plays on Panchatantra, these activities in Chennai guarantee a fun-filled weekend

Bharatanatyam & blues

September 9 | Alwarpet

Art Kin Centre — a dedicated space for artistes, craftspeople and the creatively inclined to commune, explore, collaborate and experiment — is all set to launch in the city. Kicking off their series of events is rising talent Shruthe Raammohan with a bharatanatyam recital, followed by Blues and Soul artiste Siennor’s performance and a carnatic rendition by Vignesh Ishwar. INR 400. Tickets online.

Yours truly, Yuvan

September 10 | Periyamet

It's been over a decade since music director Yuvan Shankar Raja performed in Chennai. Don’t miss this music and lights extravaganza at any cost. Yuvan will be performing some of his best compositions and crowd favourites at this concert in Chennai which is happening after precisely 11 long- awaited years. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. 6 pm. INR 1,400 onwards. Tickets online.

Prêt & pets

September 9 | Velachery

The Autumn Flea 2022 is a first-of-its-kind, pet-friendly event that features a concert by the popular television artiste Sivaangi Krishnakumar, a fashion show and a flea market. Artisans from different parts of India will be presenting their products. Don’t forget to take your pupper along for this one! At Phoenix MarketCity Courtyard. On till September 11.

Festive binge

September 9 | Royapettah

Make the most of your Navratri shopping amid a perfect mix of North and South Indian Navratri festivities. Close to 30 vendors, consisting mainly of women entrepreneurs, will showcase their products at the Nava Rasa Shopping Soirée, alongside popular brands displaying handicrafts, jewellery, footwear and luxury accessories. At Express Avenue. On till September 11. INR 100 onwards.

Panchatantra tales

September 10 | Nungambakkam

From Tamil cinema’s well-loved comedy drama Panchathanthiram to the children’s literary series Panchatantra, the Panchatantram concept remains popular to this date. Alliance Française of Madras gives its own twist to the term and reimagines it with their latest production Panchatantra, a collection of five distinct plays. At Alliance Française of Madras. At 5 pm.

Movie première

September 9 | PVR

You’ve been waiting for it and now it’s here! The fantasy-adventure film Brahmastra is about a young man who is on the verge of falling in love and suddenly discovers that he has the ability to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. In theatres.

Get high on Thai

September 9 | Puducherry

Want to know what authentic Thai cuisine is all about? Catch chef Seefah from Thailand, who’s known across Mumbai for her lip-smacking Thai offerings as she heads to The Promenade Hotel in Puducherry this weekend. On offer is a special seven-course Thai tasting menu along with three exclusive cocktails created by the fine folks at Stranger & Sons. At The Promenade Hotel. INR 2,995. Also on September 10.

Mad over margaritas

September 12 | Alwarpet

Refresh your senses with every sip of these new frozen margaritas available in unique flavour combinations like cranberry and rosemary, vanilla and honey, and jalapeño and cilantro, blended to perfection by the in-house mixologist. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. INR 500. Till the month end.