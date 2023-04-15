From Masala Coffee concert to Shaakuntalam; here are some things to do in Chennai this week 

Shop sustainable

April 15 | Adyar

A pan-India sustainability forum, the Art and Flea project is all set to host their 18th edition in Chennai. Visit to shop for a variety of products from women-led homegrown brands across fashion and lifestyle. Expect to discover products including batik silks, breathable upcycled jamdani, handcrafted brass, copper jewellery and much more along with an interactive pottery wheel workshop.

Entry free. 1 pm to 7 pm. Till April 16. At Fika, Adyar.

Royal trouble

April 16 | Nungambakkam

The kingdom of Chetezwill has a reason to mourn and an occasion to celebrate. But before a new dawn, something sinister has found its way here, forcing the royal family to swing into action. Watch the characters fight for Chetezwill in But Then Who Did It, a play with oodles of wit and humour.

INR 500. 12 pm, 3 pm & 6 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.

Zumba blast

April 15 | Velachery

Are you bored with regular dance and exercise classes? Put on your dancing shoes and attend the neon Zumba party which promises to be a fun-filled evening with foot-thumping regional hits filling the environment. And the good part is, you will also be supporting an NGO.

INR 349. 5.30 pm onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity

Shaakuntalam Saga

April 14| PVR

This week's movie pick is, Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role. The Gunasekhar-directed movie based on Kalidasa’s classic novel Abhignyana Shakuntalam, narrates the story of an abandoned girl who is raised by a sage. Later, the king of the region sees her and falls for Shakuntala. They get married and the King promises to return back but a curse leads him to forget her. Will they reunite?

In theatres

Songkran delicacies

Till April 16 | Nandanam

Visit Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road to indulge in an array of Thai delicacies in addition to many all-time favourites. The hotel will be hosting a food festival to celebrate the Songkran Thai New Year with a menu curated by Chef Tanawat Hoonghual. Indulge in a range of widely-loved Thai preparations like Massaman curry, Kaeng Liang and Kaeng Khiew Wan, among many others.

INR 1999 onwards. 12.30 PM – 4 PM. At Novotel Chennai



Taka a Bao

April 18 | Nungambakkam

Adding a fresh flavour to the Golden Dragon's menu, Master Chef Lian will unravel the magic of a unique dish that’s an integral part of Taiwan's traditional local cuisine – the humble Gua Bao. You can choose from a variety of options at the festival including Mushroom Gua Bao, Crispy Prawns Bal, Belgian Pork Char Siu and more.

INR 850 (veg), INR 900 (Non-veg). Lunch - 12:30 - 3:00pm At Golden Dragon.

Funny guy

April 15| Alwarpet

Standup comedian Pratyush Chaubey is in Chennai with a performance titled ‘Zimmedaar Chehra by Pratyush Chaubey’. The engineer turned comedian will tickle your funny bones with his excellent comic timing and observational humour.

INR 399 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Medai- The Stage.



Masala Coffee anyone?

April 16| Velachery

Experience the magic of the popular indie band Masala Coffee. The 2014-formed band is known for their original songs and cover tracks in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, spanning various genres including Indian folk, blues, pop and rock. Get ready to thump your feet to tracks like Maane Maane, Kaantha and Ennai Vittu.

INR 300. 6 pm onwards. Phoenix Marketcity.