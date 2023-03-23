Chennai’s most-loved eco-friendly pop-up ‘The Earth Story Eco Market’ is back!

The Earth Story Eco Market Pop-Up returns to Chennai this weekend and the popular ‘green’ fête will feature several apparel, accessory and food brands. Centrally located and in the heart of Teynampet, the pop-up is known for its interesting stalls and often sells-out before the day even ends. This edition too will present an eclectic mix of new and old brands and one can look forward to stalls from new brands including Ethik from Bengaluru with vegan footwear, belts and wallets; Umami Kitchen from Puducherry with delicious condiments; Hibiscus Heroes from Auroville with eco-friendly clothing; and Wind Glaze Pottery, also from Puducherry, with ceramic pottery. “It’s going to be a day of shopping, great food and an amazing vibe and the event is pet friendly too! So bring you furry friends along to Chennai’s most-loved eco-friendly vegan festival. While the new brands are sure to create a lot of curiosity we also have some return favourites like city-based EkoLyfe with their vegan treats and Marieen with their vegan mayonnaise,” says Dhaval Chandarana, founder, Earth Story. Also, look forward to a sound-healing experience that’s sure to make the visit worth your while!

INR 100 onwards. March 26. 11 am to 9 pm. At 10, Cenotaph 2nd Lane, Teynampet.

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal