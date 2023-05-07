From Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to  Karthi Durai’s stand-up, here are things to do in Chennai this week 

And then we danced

May 5 | T Nagar

If you are looking to enjoy classical dance, attend this Bharathanatyam Dance-Drama Festival which will be presenting classical dance styles through particular themes. It serves the purpose of providing budding performers a stage and concurrently raising audience awareness of various facets of dance appreciation.

INR 200 onwards. 7.15 pm. At Vani Mahal.

Funny man

May 6 | Alwarpet

Following his success in Comicstaan Tamil, stand up-comedian Karthi Durai, better known as KD, is ready to amuse you with his first Tamil solo standup special, KD NO 1. The comedian is sure to leave you in splits with his observational humour and timing. Just grab your friends and family and prepare to laugh out loud.

INR499. 7 pm onwards. At Medai - The Stage.

Sustainable spree

May 7 | Alwarpet

Attend Soulful Fiesta to shop for an array of sustainable products across wellness and food. Most of the brands participating in the event are vegan-friendly and committed to fostering a healthy, sustainable environment. Visitors can browse a range of eco-friendly goods and take advantage of a few free yoga and mindfulness classes along with indulging in eats like vegan wraps, kombucha and more.

Entry free. 4 pm to 9 pm. At Atma Yoga Shala, Venus Colony.

A space odyssey

May 5 | PVR

This week’s movie pick is the James Gunn directional, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The Marvel film will follow Peter Quill played by Chris Pratt, who is still in shock after Gamora’s death. But he must gather his ragtag crew in order to defend the universe. And the stakes are high this time, as the mission’s failure might be the end for the Guardians.

In theatres.

Spring blossoms

May 5 | Nungambakkam

During spring and summer, nature is adorned with dazzling strokes of beautiful colours. The freshness of the season is taken into consideration as BIBA unveils their spring-spring collection 2023 which celebrates the season with beautiful floral prints in vibrant hues. Discover

a fusion of contemporary and classical styles.

INR 1,200 onwards. At all BIBA stores.

Moonstruck

May 5 | Muthukadu

Spend a memorable musical evening with Maalavika Sundar’s Full Moon Boat Concert which will take place in the breathtaking Bay of Bengal. The musician will perform from a fishing boat out in the ocean, and audience members will board an 8-seater boat at the boat house jetty to travel there.

INR1,750 onwards. 6 pm. At Muttukadu Boat House, East Coast Road.

Happy Mother’s Day!

May 12 | Nungambakkam

This Mother’s Day, treat your mom to some delicious pastries and cakes from La Patisserie. For the occasion, chef Ravi Varma has created some delightful treats. Your mother will be overjoyed to receive a Super Mom Trophy and Edible Chocolate Bouquet and hampers laden with goodies like cupcakes, cookies and more.

INR 300 onwards. 10 am to 9 pm. On till May 18. At Taj Coromandel.

Back to the roots

May 5 | OMR

Celebrate tradition at this three-day-long festival, Village Ticket 2023, which features an array of attractions including traditional Tamil dishes, performances, games, mimicry and more.

INR 200. 11 pm to 9 pm. On till May 7. At Sathyabama University Grounds, OMR.