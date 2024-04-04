Things to do in Chennai this week (April 5, 2024 - April 11, 2024)

The evil is back
April 5 | INOX
The First Omen revolves around an American woman, who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. However, things go awry when she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncover a sinister conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. In theatres.
Actors’ gathering
April 7 | Kodambakkam
Theatre Akku is presenting a jamming session for actors, Let’s Act — bringing the actor community together. The idea is to exchange thoughts, ideas and participant’s vision on acting. Let’s Act will not have any mentors, and the participants can teach one another and grow together. Language won’t be a barrier.`299. 3–6 pm. At IDAM.
Screening for a cause
April 7 | Thousand Lights
Gear up for a movie preview of the international award-winning film, Defective Detectives by director Paritosh Painter. The fund-raising show will be held by Punjab Women’s Association, a non-profit organisation in aid of Radhatri Nethralaya, an eyecare hospital, for eyesight surgery, for premature babies and Tanker (Tamilnad Kidney Research) Foundation, for dialysis patients. `1,500. 6 pm. At PVR SPI Escape.
Rib-tickling humour
April 12 | Alwarpet
Stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani is putting together a new comedy solo show. In his dark, yet humourous style, he has curated an hour of funny stories from his life and will be dropping a series of truth bombs. `499. 7 pm. At Medai—The Stage.
Zumba workshop
April 6 | Mylapore
This weekend, shake a leg to some pulsating beats and burn calories in a fun way at this Zumba Workshop held by Merin Sam. `799. 10–11 am. At Empowerise Studio.
Night market
April 6 | Adyar
Here comes a pop-up market, which comprises around 30 passion projects. Find inspiring art, innovative home décor, sustainable fashion, freshly baked food, upcycled accessories, drenched in the beauty of the moonlight at this market. Entry free. 5–10.30 pm. At Backyard.
An evening of laughter
April 6 | Adyar
Stand-up comedian Karthi Durai is back in action with a set of new side-splitting jokes. What’s interesting is that this boy-next door from Avadi does observational comedy based on things happening in his life and hence, it would be easy for namma ooru audience to connect with his anecdotes. `249 onwards. 7 pm. At FIKA.