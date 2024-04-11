Things to do in Chennai this week (April 12, 2024 - April 18, 2024)

Summer pop-up
April 12 | Eldams Road
Gandhigram is presenting a summer pop-up exhibition, Samhita, which is a collection of contemporary khadi clothing that are hand-spun and hand-woven. The products on display include tops, kurtas, dresses and jumpsuits. Entry free. On till April 13. 9.30 am to 8 pm. At CP Art Centre.
April 13 | Kodambakkam
Dive into the world of salsa dancing with rhythm, passion, and Latin flair at this workshop. The event will be held by Mani, an ace dancer. You do not need a partner for the event. `599 onwards. 6.30 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.
April 12 | SPI PVR Cinemas
Maidaan, a biographical sports drama, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, revolves around the iconic football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, who coached the team between 1952 and 1962. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. In theatres.
April 13 | Anna Nagar East
Unleash the inner artist in you, celebrate imperfection, and bond over art at this do. Express yourself creatively without fear, meet new people, and create memories at this Bad Drawing Party. `299 onwards. 4 pm. At Antispot.
April 12 | Poes Garden
At this pop-up, watch cotton transform into masterpieces of artistry, elegance and comfort. Check out these collections that showcase exquisite luxury, unparalleled innovation, and impeccable detailing, orchestrated with care. `3,990 onwards. On till April 13, 11 am to 8 pm. At Bask By Coffee.
April 12 | TTK Road
Standup comedian Rajasekhar Mamidanna will perform a special comedy show titled Thoughts & Feelings Live. The comedian will perform new content for this piece. `499 onwards. 8 pm onwards. At Music Academy.
April 20 | Taramani
Go Beyond Autism Centre and Bharata Kalanjali come together to present Concert for Autism by Girijashankar Sundaresan, Madan Mohan, and Sai Shankar. Entry free. 6 pm. At Bharata Kalanjali, The Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu.
A laugh riot
April 14 | Chetpet
Standup comedian Harsh Gujral is all set to perform the show, Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai, as part of The Happiness Festival. `999 onwards. 5 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.