Things to do in Chennai this week (April 19, 2024 - April 25, 2024)

Pops of colour
April 21 | Adyar
This weekend, dive into a two-hour workshop, Popsicles and Paints, as artist Yuvashree guides you through a personalised painting experience while you enjoy popsicles. After the workshop, you can take back home the artworks. `2,299. 11 am to 1 pm. At Backyard.
Delicacies from the Middle East
April 20 | Velachery
Embark on an exquisite culinary journey through the enchanting flavours of the Middle East at Sunset Grill. The food festival is curated by Chef Ahmed Bounaji, known for his mastery of Arabic cuisine. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Middle East with each bite. `4,000 onwards for two persons. On till April 29. At The Westin Chennai Velachery.
Shimmer and shine
April 21 | Nungambakkam
E Jewellery by RBJ is all set to host its first-ever showcase in Chennai, bringing an exquisite range of diamond, polki, kundan, and gold jewellery. The event has an expansive collection, manufactured in-house by expert craftsmen, that caters to budget-conscious and luxury-seeking customers. Price on request. 12 pm to 8 pm. At Taj Coromandel.
Musical night
April 20 | Velachery
Get ready to groove to the rhythm of electrifying live music with Vishnupriya and band. Also, don’t miss Reconnect Band’s high-octane performance this weekend. Entry free. April 20 & 21. 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix MarketCity.
Tryst with clay
April 21 | Anna Nagar
Join this immersive pottery workshop experience where creativity takes shape between your fingers. This journey of self-expression and artistic discovery will help you mould and sculpt your ceramic masterpieces, and unleash your inner artist. `699 onwards. 3 pm & 6 pm. At Antispot.
Redefining luxury
April 20 | Teynampet
Vimonisha presents an event featuring two visionary brands Drapery and Adaia. This showcase introduces eco-friendly designs that merge elegance with environmental responsibility. Shop till you drop at this event. Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency.
Violin concert
April 21 | TTK Road
Grammy and the Next-Gen, a concert by violin maestro Ganesh Rajagopalan, along with Akshay Ganesh and Anantha R Krishnan, featuring Chennai’s band, Staccato, is all set to take place this weekend. This will be Ganesh’s first concert in Chennai post his Grammy win for Shakti. Entry free. 6 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.
Sign language workshop
April 20 | Kodambakkam
This workshop will delve into the basic signs and communication techniques of sign language. `999 onwards. 3 pm to 6 pm. IDAM — The Art & Cultural Space.
Evening of entertainment
Immerse yourself in the thrill offered by the game of cricket at The Spotted Deer this summer. Choose from a selection of tantalising cocktails like Captain cool, Helicopter shot, Thala, Jaddu’s sword, Fleming-O and more, while enjoying dishes which will satisfy every type of diner.`250 onwards. On till May 29. During match hours. At The Palomar by Crossway.
Coastal cuisine
The seafood-themed dinner buffet at Six ‘O’ One, named Coastal Cornucopia will offer diners the chance to savour the food from the sea. The diverse spread on offer will satisfy the seafood lover in you and as with any buffet, there will more dishes on offer than one can possibly eat. `1,900 per person. Dinner only. On Saturdays. At The Park.
Gourmet adventure
Get ready to experience culinary delights that cater to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. With the Dabba Stories, the chefs at Petals have come up with a range of dishes that comprise the diverse flavours of Indian, Western, and Asian cuisines. From `899++ per person. Lunch and dinner. At Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.