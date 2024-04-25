Things to do in Chennai this week (April 26, 2024 - May 2, 2024)

It looks like a packed weekend for namma Chennaiites as food festivals, sangria soirees, fashion pop-ups, shopping festivals and vintage car rallies are in the pipeline.
Vintage car show
April 28 I Perungudi
Feast your eyes on the display of the Rolls-Royce Phantom from Rolls-Royce Chennai. Cars & Coffee Chennai in association with The Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) is bringing forward their Vintage and Modern Car Show, where the vintage beauties along with modern wheels will adorn the sprawling venue. Interact with fellow petrolheads, enthusiasts and admire rare classic cars. 7.30 am to 10.30 am. At Hotel Turyaa Chennai.
Celebrating Awadhi cuisine
April 26 I Guindy
Dig into the rich culinary heritage of Awadhi cuisine, which is known for its intricate flavours, aromatic spices, and indulgent delicacies. Chef Basha has curated a special menu that includes Subzgalawati kebab, Kofta charbagh, Gosht boti kebab, Murgh qorma taj salaam, Gosht nalli aur champ ke pulao, Badam anjeer halwa at a grand thali at Ayna. On till May 5. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hilton Chennai.
Photo stories
April 27 | Adyar
Bring a photograph and tell a story, poem, memory, share your inspiration or imagination that stems from that picture. It could be a memory close to your heart, or portraits of everyday life. Photographs are frozen emotions and experiences but it’s not just about the images, it’s about the journey, the story and the feeling that deserves the stage. INR 200 onwards. 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. At Backyard.
Sangria soirée
April 28 | Kovalam
Indulge in an array of exciting Sangria selections, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, each crafted to perfection with a blend of sun-kissed red wine and a medley of fresh tropic fruits. Enjoy the coastal charm with some delectable drinks. INR 550 onwards. At Sunburst Bar, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa.
Self-help workshop
April 27 | Manapakkam
A two-day weekend workshop for women, The Love Bubble, is being held by self-help expert Puja Puneet. Participants can engage in playful and reflective activities, and foster connections. Delve into the science behind great relationships, unravelling the seven steps to a soul-level connection. Entry fee – `4,999. On till April 28. 9 am to 6 pm. At Feathers.
A spooky affair
April 26 | AGS Cinemas
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the supernatural comedy, directed by Gil Kenan, and starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Celeste O’Connor, is all set to hit screens this week. The plot revolves around the discovery of an ancient artefact, which unleashes an evil force, and the ghostbusters, both new and old, join forces to protect their home and save the world. In theatres.
Fashion fiesta
April 29 | Nungambakkam
Sift through a curated selection of creations by over 40 talented designers at the exclusive Melaunge Exhibitions presented by Aashna & Vandana Palsani.From clothing, accessories to footwear and home décor, all are available under one roof. Free entry. On till April 30. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At The Park.