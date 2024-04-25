Things to do in Chennai this week (April 26, 2024 - May 2, 2024)

It looks like a packed weekend for namma Chennaiites as food festivals, sangria soirees, fashion pop-ups, shopping festivals and vintage car rallies are in the pipeline.

Vintage car show

April 28 I Perungudi

Feast your eyes on the display of the Rolls-Royce Phantom from Rolls-Royce Chennai. Cars & Coffee Chennai in association with The Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) is bringing forward their Vintage and Modern Car Show, where the vintage beauties along with modern wheels will adorn the sprawling venue. Interact with fellow petrolheads, enthusiasts and admire rare classic cars. 7.30 am to 10.30 am. At Hotel Turyaa Chennai.