What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Chennai is buzzing with excitement this week, and we've got you covered with a curated list of the top events, shows, and experiences to check out.
August 9 | Mylapore
Get ready for an evening of jazz, rock, funk, and fusion music. Three city musicians — Amithav Gautam, Shyam Rao, and Keith Peters a.k.a The A.S.K Trio — will be joined by Timothy Madhukar, Sharanya Gopinath and Shilvi Sharon on vocals.
8.30 pm onwards at Bay146, Savera, Mylapore.
August 10 | Teynampet
If you are passionate about fabrics and fashion, then Textile Vision Expo 2024 is for you. Explore a diverse array of fabrics, including cottons, linens, polyester blends, jacquard designs, and more.
INR 999 onwards. 10 am. At Hyatt Regency.
August 9 | PVR
Based on the hit video game, this action-packed film starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, follows a ragtag team of misfits on a mission to save a missing girl who holds the key to unimaginable power.
In theatres.
August 14 | Alwarpet
If the stage interests you, this workshop by Pooja Devariya, a multidisciplinary artiste, is for you. With every workshop, she tries to create an atmosphere for aspiring actors. The upcoming batch will be trained and directed by six writer-directors from six different schools of acting for an Independence Day showcase.
At Medai - The Stage
August 10 | Adyar
Here comes an ode to female friendships. A round-table gossip session, Koffee and Kalavaram, for anyone who identifies as a woman, is all set to take place in the city. Join this chat on sisterhood, and unconditional love.
INR 200. 3 pm - 5 pm. At Backyard.
August 11 | Besant Nagar
Chennai is hosting a unique marathon that celebrates both fitness and tradition. Forget your athletic gear — it’s time to don the six yards! Join for a 3-km walk, jog, or run in sari, and experience a new fitness challenge.
5 am- 7 am. Starts at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School.
August 10 | Injambakkam
Planning to work on the mind and body co-ordination? Then join this Kalaripayattu workshop, the traditional martial art from Kerala. This workshop will introduce participants to basic movement vocabulary and different breathing patterns.
11 am to 1 pm. At Hibiscus Cafe.
August 10 | Anna Nagar
Discover the joy of creating stunning abstract paintings as you learn various fluid art techniques. This programme guides you to mix colours and transform your canvas into a masterpiece.
INR 1,500. 3 pm -5.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
The Leela Palace Chennai has just started its Midnight
Culinary Feast every Saturday, with live musical performances. The menu includes select alcoholic beverages, comprising whisky, vodka, rum and beer. It also has a sumptuous spread of specialty desserts that are the hallmark of The Leela. Dive into a large variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, as you choose your proteins, carbs etc. Wash it all down with your favourite tipple.
Every Saturday, 12 am to 3 am. Meal for one: INR 2000++. At Spectra,The Leela Palace.
Bask in the spirit of independence from August 11 to August 15 from 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm at Vasco’s. There will be a 50 per cent discount to those from the Armed Forces. Also, dive into the vibrant and diverse cuisine of Rayalaseema, known for its bold spices and unique preparations at the Rayalaseema Sampada Festival, hosted by renowned Home Chef Kanisetty Sravani at Ayna. Don’t miss this chance to indulge in a gastronomic journey that promises to tantalise your taste buds with some fiery and feisty flavours.
Veg: INR 2,000 ++for one person. Non-Veg: INR 2,350 ++ August 12 to 25. 7 pm onwards. At Ayna, Hilton Chennai.
Piano, the multi-cuisine buffet restaurant at Savera, is celebrating the spirit of national integrity through a culinary journey across India’s diverse states. Indulge in a delightful array of dishes that represent the rich and varied flavours of our country. Some of the main items include Gujarati Dhokla, the light and fluffy delicacy from the vibrant state of Gujarat, Kerala Avial, a wholesome and nutritious mixed vegetable dish, a staple from Kerala, Rogan Josh from Kashmir, an aromatic and flavourful lamb dish that hails from the valleys, and Rasgulla from Bengal to satisfy your sweet cravings.
August 15, 12.30 pm - 3.30 pm. Meal for two: INR 3,800++