Chennai happenings: Your guide to the best events this week

This week, Chennai is buzzing with an array of exciting events and activities that cater to all tastes.
August 19 | Guindy
Bangkok’s Michelin – starred Potong restaurant and Chef Pam Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij along with Chef Manisha Bhasin are all set for a culinary showcase. Experience a gastronomic spread of six courses paired with premium beverages showcasing progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine by Chef Pam, and North-Eastern cuisine by Chef Manisha.
7 pm-11.30 pm. At ITC Grand Chola.
August 16 | Royapettah
Chennai is hosting a two-day fashion and jewellery showcase where designer Ridhi Mehra and Anmol Jewellers will unveil their exquisite collections. Get personalised styling tips directly from the experts themselves.
Till August 17. At Amethyst.
August 17 | Anna Nagar
Chennai’s beloved television star, Aadhavan, is set to captivate audiences with his solo special, Oru Kadha Sollata Boss. This one-of-a-kind performance will showcase his incredible talent for vocal mimicry live on stage.
INR 349 onwards. 7 pm. At Madras House.
August 16 | Sholinganallur
Dance to the beats of salsa, kimboza, and bachata at this three-day Latin dance class. Learn from national and international artistes during the daytime workshops, and ignite the night with your dance moves.
INR 4,999 onwards. Till August 18. 9 am onwards. At Hotel Halez.
August 18 | Adyar
Home, a powerful documentary exploring humanity’s impact on our planet, will be screened over the weekend. Captured across 54 countries, the film reveals the stark reality of our world, examining the delicate balance between nature and the capitalist system.
Free entry. 6 pm to 9 pm. At Backyard.
August 16 | INOX
Traverse back in time with director Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, starring Vikram, Parvathy, and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. Set in the pre-Independence era, the movie revolves around a fierce tribal leader, who goes on a mission to trace gold in their village.
In theatres.
August 17 | Anna Nagar
Ladies, indulge in a therapeutic craft workshop this weekend with the punch needle workshop. This relaxing artwork is a cross between embroidery and rag rug latch hooking, and helps you to create two different effects at the same time with your tool. All materials will be provided.
INR 1,250. 10 am to 1 pm. At Ology Studio.
August 18 | T Nagar
Enjoy a musical evening listening to the evergreen hit songs of the late actor, Captain Vijayakant, this weekend. The music orchestra is by singer UK Murali and his team.
INR 200 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Vani Mahal.