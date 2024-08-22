What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Get ready to explore the best of Chennai! We have rounded up the hottest events, shows, and experiences happening this week in the city.
August 24 | Valasaravakkam
Singers and musicians assemble! Here’s your chance to have a musical evening in the city. Experience a night of raw talent and musical magic. Whether you are a seasoned performer or just starting out, this is your stage to shine.
6 pm to 9pm. At BLU Academy.
August 24 | Adyar
If you are looking to get artsy and relax at the same time, then this painting session might be for you. Immerse yourself in a creative space where art and conversation intertwine. Get connected to yourself and engage in meaningful conversations with like-minded people.
INR 1,199. 10 am to 12 pm. At Backyard.
August 25 | Thousand Lights
Music sensation Ritviz is making his city debut! Witness the magic as the Indian music producer and DJ ignites the stage in Chennai with his electrifying and popular tunes.
INR 1499 onwards. 6 pm. At Express Avenue.
August 25 | Besant Nagar
Indulge in a healthy and sustainable drive this weekend. Plogging — a combination of jogging and picking trash — is happening in the city. Experience a fun way to stay fit while cleaning the environment and make a tangible impact on the earth.
6 am. Meeting point at The Learning Community at Quest.
August 23 | Royapettah
Make a stop at the Payal Pratap's annual discount sale that is happenning for the first time in Chennai. Experience a blend of elegance and comfort and get yourselves exclusive discounts on a stunning collection of handcrafted tops, tunics, kurtas, dresses, stoles, and saris.
INR 3,500 onwards. On until August 24. At The Folly, Amethyst.
August 23 | PVR
Catch the latest sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus on screens near you. The movie starring Cailee Spaeny revolves around a crew of young space explorers who stumble upon a horrifying secret while scavenging a derelict space tation.
In theaters.
August 24 | Anna Nagar
Weave your own magic and catch dreams with DIY dreamcatchers. Unleash your creativity and participate in the dreamcatcher making workshop this weekend. Get hands on learning and expert guidance while taking home your creations.
INR 1,250. 3 pm to 5.30 pm. At Ology studio.
August 23 | Nungambakkam
Learn about Madras through the lens of literature, architecture, cinema, and botany. Get insights about the city from a panel of distinguished speakers namely, K Hariharan, Dr Pauline Deborah, Tripura Sundari, Dr Subhasri Vijayakumar.
6 pm to 8.30 pm. At Goethe-Institut.