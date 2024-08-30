Chennai's weekend highlights: Music, art, and more await

Dive into a weekend filled with artistic expressions, soulful tunes, and more as Chennai comes alive with a variety of events.
August 31 | Anna Salai
Witness the first-ever street circuit race in India at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. The teams are led by celebrity owners like Sourav Ganguly, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping night of racing, fan zones and interactive experiences.
INR 1,699 onwards. Till September 1. 3 pm onwards. At The Island Grounds
September 5 | IMAX
Gear up for Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th movie GOAT. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action drama revolves around four RAW agents who are a part of the Special Anti Terrorist Squad. The movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prashanth in prominent roles.
In theatres.
August 30 | Nungambakkam
Discover the vibrant tapestry of India’s textile heritage at the National Silk Expo. With over 150,000 varieties of silk saris and apparel items, this expansive expo offers a unique opportunity to explore the diverse traditions and techniques of Indian weaving.
Entry free. On until September 1. 11 am to 9 pm. At Annai Teresa Complex.
September 1 | Adyar
Discover the joy of journaling and connect with others. An upcoming art therapy programme helps you explore self-expression through journaling, using a variety of materials like stickers and washi tape. Find peace and purpose as you document your daily life, share your thoughts, and connect with like-minded individuals.
INR 1,299. 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. At The Backyard.
August 30 | Royapettah
Purple Turtles, Beruru, and Oorjaa are having their annual exhibition. Enjoy a vast collection of home décor and furnishings. From stylish furniture to stunning planters, unique lighting, exquisite sculptures, and more, home décor enthusiasts will find something exquisite to revamp their homes.
On until Septemmber 1. At Amethyst.
September 1 | Sholinganallur
Witness a musical masterpiece as rock bands Nemophilis and The Pulse Theory come together for A Tribute for the Ages. This event features Nemophilis’ electrifying tribute to Linkin Park and The Pulse Theory’s homage to Steven Wilson.
INR 399 onwards. 7 pm. The Spotted Deer.
August 31 | Anna Nagar
Get ready to add a splash of colour to your wardrobe with this hands-on tie-dye workshop. Learn the art of creating stunning patterns on plain cotton tote bags. This weekend workshop is for women and girls aged 13 and up.
INR 1,250. 3 pm to 5.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
September 1 | Thoraipakkam
Here’s a chance for the fans of the South Korean band BTS to celebrate and rejoice in the city. On the occasion of its member Jungbook’s 27th birthday, Moonlight events is organising a bash event for the BTS army out there in the city.
4 pm to 7 pm. At Playbae Cafe.
Sian, the contemporary Chinese cuisine restaurant at Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, has long been the city’s favourite destination for Oriental flavours. Executive Chef Saratchandra Banerji has worked closely with the masterchef to curate a fresh new menu inspired by the rich culinary traditions of China’s Sichuan and Cantonese regions. The refreshed menu at Sian features a selection of premium seafood including lobster, octopus, scampi, squid, sea prawns, seabass, grouper and red snapper, where each dish is about fresh and sustainable ingredients. The masterchefs have curated an extensive array of dim sums and noodles, catering to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian palates.
INR 2,000++ for two. At Sian, Vivanta Chennai.
Kick-start your weekend with a bang at Tamil Night Fridays. The DJ takes you on a musical rollercoaster, starting with peppy tunes that make you sway in your seat, and escalating to high-energy dance numbers. As the night progresses, get ready to set the dance floor on fire with your moves. Tamil Night at Purple Chameleon is where the rhythm meets your feet! Whether you’re looking to dance the night away or simply relax with some nostalgic tunes, it has something for everyone.
Every Friday, 8.30 pm onwards. INR 1,500 per couple/INR 1,000 per stag/ INR 750 for spinsters. Purple Chameleon, Second floor, Phoenix Market City.
MÄKI, the Bangalore cafe by Chef Aarohi Sanghavi, is thrilled to announce a special homecoming pop-up this weekend. Enjoy a curated brunch menu exclusively for dine-in guests and indulge in MÄKI’s signature desserts, available for takeaway as well. Sip Vithai coffee, speciality coffee sourced from Tamil Nadu farmers, supporting sustainable practices and fair trade. Enjoy staples like Prawn tartine, Avocado tartine, Ricotta tartine, Pain dauphinoise and more. Desserts include burnt Basque cheesecake, Éclair, Apple crumble tart, Chocolate pistachio tart and a lot more.
August 31 to September 1. From 10 am to 3 pm. At Amethyst, Wild Garden.