Experience Advaya’s textile renaissance at this showcase in Chennai

Launched in 2010, Advaya is not merely a fashion label; it is a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage, envisioned by K H Radharaman. Known for his masterful blend of tradition and modernity, Radharaman’s creations are a testament to his dedication to redefining Indian textiles. His work, including groundbreaking innovations like the Organza Kanjeevaram and the Linen Kanjeevaram, has elevated traditional weaves into the realm of contemporary luxury.
Radharaman shares insights into Advaya’s creative process and upcoming showcase in Chennai.
This event holds special significance for Radharaman. “Chennai is deeply personal to me; it’s where I grew up, and its vibrant spirit influences my designs. This showcase feels like a homecoming, and we’re thrilled to present our creations in such an inspiring city,” he shares.
Speaking about the design journey, he says, it began long before the first thread is woven. “The process is as much spiritual and intuitive as it is intellectual. Each textile begins as an idea, a thought experiment. I make notes and sketches that gradually evolve into a tangible vision,” he reveals.
Elaborating on the meticulous approach, he says, “Every detail is considered — from the craft and technique to the textile genre. We explore options like khadua, jamdani, or chikakari, and decide on motifs and their iterations before selecting the weaving, printing, or embroidery techniques. This rigorous process is complemented by modern technology to ensure each design’s precision and integrity.”
Among the brand’s standout innovations are the Linen Kanjeevaram and Khadi Kanjeevaram, which represent a bold reimagining of traditional textiles. “Our goal was to contemporise these sacred traditions. By incorporating linen and khadi, we aimed to create Kanjeevarams that are as suitable for a boardroom as they are for a cultural event,” Radharaman explains.
The brand’s presentation is organised into series rather than collections, reflecting a deeper narrative. “We don’t view our work in terms of start-and-end collections. Instead, we present our offerings as series to explore different design directions thoroughly,” he shares. For instance, there are Heritage Series infused with motifs from mythology and folklore, Contemporary Series that reinterprets traditional techniques like Ikat into bold, abstract designs, and Eternal Series that introduces new-generation weaving techniques to bridal wear.
“Our men’s collection, from kurtas to bandhgalas, is crafted with the same attention to detail as our women’s line. Every piece is designed in-house, ensuring a unique blend of traditional elegance and contemporary style,” Radharaman adds.
Price on request. August 30, 31. 11 am onwards.
At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah.
