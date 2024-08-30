Experience Advaya’s textile renaissance at this showcase in Chennai

Launched in 2010, Advaya is not merely a fashion label; it is a celebration of India’s rich textile heritage, envisioned by K H Radharaman. Known for his masterful blend of tradition and modernity, Radharaman’s creations are a testament to his dedication to redefining Indian textiles. His work, including groundbreaking innovations like the Organza Kanjeevaram and the Linen Kanjeevaram, has elevated traditional weaves into the realm of contemporary luxury.

Radharaman shares insights into Advaya’s creative process and upcoming showcase in Chennai.

This event holds special significance for Radharaman. “Chennai is deeply personal to me; it’s where I grew up, and its vibrant spirit influences my designs. This showcase feels like a homecoming, and we’re thrilled to present our creations in such an inspiring city,” he shares.

Speaking about the design journey, he says, it began long before the first thread is woven. “The process is as much spiritual and intuitive as it is intellectual. Each textile begins as an idea, a thought experiment. I make notes and sketches that gradually evolve into a tangible vision,” he reveals.