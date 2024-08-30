Explore Aavaran's new collection and Devi Jaipur's sterling silver jewels at this festive pop-up in Chennai

The city is abuzz with pop-ups this festive season, offering a chance to experience timeless craftsmanship and modern elegance. Aavaran, the Udaipur-based lifestyle brand renowned for its dedication to traditional techniques, is unveiling its Padmaja Collection. This collection celebrates the lotus flower— an emblem of purity, prosperity, and feminine energy deeply embedded in Mewar’s cultural heritage.

Alka Sharam, Aavaran’s visionary founder, shares, “Our Padmaja Collection is a tribute to the ancient art of mud resist block printing, hand-dyed in natural Indigo and Kashish, and adorned with intricate zari and dabka embroidery. We are also excited to introduce our home collection, showcasing vibrant Indian florals in striking indigo hues, and our Pouring Indigo monsoon collection, blending comfort with style. Plus, our upcycled handmade soft toys for kids ensure there’s something special for everyone.”

Aavaran’s journey began with a mission to revive the traditional Dabu craft in Akola, Chittorgarh — a technique that had dwindled to just two families. “Dabu, which means ‘to press’ in Hindi, traditionally involves a paste made from clay, calcium hydroxide, and Acacia powder. This paste is applied with wooden blocks, and sawdust is used to bind and dry the mud-resist quickly. This prevents colour penetration during dyeing, leaving intricate patterns in white,” explains Alka.